JoJo embraces her cellulite in white leotard and fishnet tights: 'I'm a human being'

JoJo is keeping it real about self-love. On Monday, the 30-year-old singer shared to Instagram several photos of herself rocking fishnet stockings and a white bodysuit. In one pic, she poses against a door with dark lighting, and in another, she is onstage. JoJo used the caption to send a message about body positivity.

"Swipe to see what a difference in lighting can do. (it can *reveal* that I’m a human being with cellulite as opposed to a fembot looking sculpted to relative 'perfection' in two pairs of tights. tbh, today I love myself either way. yay for perspective and growth," she wrote in part.

Fans flooded the comments to praise the star for her transparency.

"You’re EVERYTHING," a fan wrote, with another noting, "Also yes message (reading this on the treadmill as we speak. Appreciate the honesty and self love. I’m gonna get myself some of that right now)."

"Keep killing it, Jo!" a fan added, with someone else declaring, "Bring it Jojo the natural body is beautiful. Always."

In the past, JoJo has talked about her struggles with mental health and self-love. In a 2020 interview with People, she talked about the difficulty of finding and maintaining healthy relationships, as well as being diagnosed with clinical depression.

“I’ve been going to therapy since I was 18. I had more weight on my shoulders than I could bear. I would talk to my therapist once a week, and now it’s kind of as needed, but it’s really nice to have that impartial and professional opinion. I’m very fortunate that I could do that,” she explained.

The "Never Say Goodbye" singer added, “I self-sabotaged because I didn’t feel worthy of a loving, lasting relationship. I didn’t love myself. I am actively practicing self-love. It’s not just something you arrive at — I need to really work at it.”