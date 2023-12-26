Join the air-frying revolution with this brilliant Ninja, on sale for just $75 at Amazon

Now that you've endured a couple of big-time feasts this holiday season, you may have come away from your time in the kitchen with a couple of thoughts. One of those may be a resolution to simplify your food-prep life in 2024, to save time, aggravation and space. After all, it's one thing to toil away all day on a big-time Christmas roast or sophisticated stew, but surely, you think, there's got to be a way to make everyday mealtimes a little less labor-intensive.

And that, friends, is why there's no time like now to finally get yourself an air fryer ... or a new air fryer. Specifically, there's no better time to get the Ninja AF101, because right now, as part of Amazon's after-Christmas sale, it's a hefty 55 bucks off. Your price? A ridonculous $75.

What is it?

Unless you've been living in a cave (in which case you don't have electricity anyway, so feel free to click away), you've probably heard tons of hype about air fryers. And guess what? It's all true. Their main selling point is that they allow you to create all your fave crunchy snacks and meal using up to 75% less fat. That's a godsend for fans of wings, fries and the like.

Why is it a good deal?

Um ... have we mentioned it's $55 off? A 42% markdown? We're no mathematicians, but we know that's a deal that is not to be missed.

Why do I need this?

We like the AF101 because, well, it's a Ninja, the leading air fryer brand, and also because it combines that essential feature with a couple of others, resulting in an efficiency, versatility and convenience you just don't find in lesser models.

While there are models out there that sport a gazillion bells and whistles, most of which none of us will ever use, this one keeps it simple. Its no-brainer front panel allows you to select Air Fry, Roast, Reheat or Dehydrate, and off you go.

That's right: It's not just for those times you're after crispiness; the AF101 will dang near replace your oven and microwave, allowing you a fast, clean cook on chops, fish, burgers, vegetables or a whole chicken. Brought home some pizza or a burrito that you weren't able to finish last night? Pop it in and bring it back to life — at a temp ranging from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Love yourself some dried fruit or jerky? It's yours, in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional (read: old, tiresome) methods. When you're done, just pop the basket into the dishwasher.

All that counter space? It's where your microwave and toaster oven used to be. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

With that kind of simplicity, and without all that yucky, greasy oil to contend with, no wonder more than 43,000 shoppers have bestowed five-star reviews on the AF101.

"I love this air fryer so much!" gushed one repeat customer. "I’ve given it as a gift twice and obviously have my own. I wish I'd got on the air fryer wagon the day they came out. Seriously if you’re thinking about getting one, do."

"I’d been reading review after review before I finally decided to get this one, and I’m so glad I did," related this five-star fan. "I hardly use my oven anymore because I cook everything in the air fryer. It’s super easy to clean and very easy to use! Ninja keeps producing quality items!"

"My new favorite kitchen appliance," proclaimed this convert. "I told myself I would only be using this for snacks. I lied. I now use the Ninja almost daily. Homemade mini pizzas, veggies, the best wings I’ve ever had. And cleanup is a breeze."

"Pros: It has a lot of fun settings and it’s super easy to use," remarked this evenhanded reviewer. "I love the dehydration option as well as the book that gives you ideas and guidelines of how to cook different items. I’ve been using it for a month now and have very few complaints. It’s the perfect size for one person. Con: the heating options aren’t customizable. You can only scroll through the different preset options. (Which isn’t the biggest deal, but worth noting.)"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.