Johnson City Brewing Company shows the ‘perfect pour’ on the First at Four
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Brewing Company (JCBC) stopped by the First at Four on Wednesday to showcase the “perfect pour” to celebrate American Craft Beer Week.
JCBC showcased how to pour a proper pint and how to make bratwurst with peaches while on News Channel 11’s First at Four.
The recipe is as follows:
Boil your favorite bratwurst in peaches for 15 minutes
Fry in a pan to your liking or grill them
Enjoy
All week, the brewing company is celebrating its number-one selling beer, peaches.
On Wednesday, JCBC will release a special Watermelon Seltzer Experimental Flight featuring its original watermelon seltzer and the following variants:
Sea salt watermelon seltzer
Habanero watermelon seltzer
Fresh mint watermelon seltzer
On Thursday, both locations will offer $4 pints. On Friday, AllSkate will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Boones Creek Taproom.
On Saturday, the Washington County Animal Shelter will hold a fundraiser with live music from the Why Nots.
Johnson City Brewing Company has two locations, 257 E Main Street and 2362 Boones Creek Road.
