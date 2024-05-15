Johnson City Brewing Company shows the ‘perfect pour’ on the First at Four

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Brewing Company (JCBC) stopped by the First at Four on Wednesday to showcase the “perfect pour” to celebrate American Craft Beer Week.

JCBC showcased how to pour a proper pint and how to make bratwurst with peaches while on News Channel 11’s First at Four.

The recipe is as follows:

Boil your favorite bratwurst in peaches for 15 minutes

Fry in a pan to your liking or grill them

Enjoy

All week, the brewing company is celebrating its number-one selling beer, peaches.

On Wednesday, JCBC will release a special Watermelon Seltzer Experimental Flight featuring its original watermelon seltzer and the following variants:

Sea salt watermelon seltzer

Habanero watermelon seltzer

Fresh mint watermelon seltzer

On Thursday, both locations will offer $4 pints. On Friday, AllSkate will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Boones Creek Taproom.

On Saturday, the Washington County Animal Shelter will hold a fundraiser with live music from the Why Nots.

Johnson City Brewing Company has two locations, 257 E Main Street and 2362 Boones Creek Road.

For more information, click here.

