John Legend's skin-care line for the 'melanin-rich' has hit Amazon — starting at just $10

John Legend has a new affordable, unisex skin-care line for "melanin-rich skin" that's enjoying the spotlight — it's being slathered with praise from beauty editors and shoppers alike. Want to check it out? It's easier than ever: Legend's nourishing Loved01 (pronounced “loved one”) line is now available on Amazon, and there's nothing over $30 (and that's for a two-pack!).

The singer has said shoppers with darker skin tones are an underserved community, with limited skin-care choices that are often relegated to a small corner in the beauty section. He decided to change that with Loved01, creating products specially formulated for melanated skin, which tends to be more acidic. He had the help of Dr. Naana Boakye, a board-certified dermatologist who takes a holistic approach to skin care. Everything is vegan, cruelty-free and free of sulfates, parabens, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors and synthetic fragrances.

With the advent of expensive, star-backed skin-care lines from the likes of Brad Pitt (Le Domaine) and Jared Leto (Twentynine Palms), Legend could’ve easily used his celebrity status to apply luxury pricing, but that's not his style: At the heart of Loved01 is self-care for all, he says.

To see his own routine, check out this series of Instagram posts, where he welcomes fans into his bathroom. Here are some of the products, shown in order of how Legend uses them.

