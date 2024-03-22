Job makes cheerleading coach relocate from Virginia to Florida only to not give her the position

A job made a woman relocate from Florida to Virginia only to not give her the position.

In a viral get-ready-with-me TikTok video, cheerleading coach Camryn Spina explained what happened after she applied for a coaching position at a college in Virginia and had a successful interview. She noted that she had felt really good about the position at the time.

“This interview was amazing,” the 24-year-old said in the video. “It went an hour and a half, and it felt like I knew this guy my whole life.”

She said the college’s head cheerleading coach then invited her to visit the college’s facilities in Virginia for a second interview.

“They rented me a car, I got there. The interview lasted for five hours on location,” Spina continued. “So, same thing as the first interview, we just couldn’t shut up – we really enjoyed talking about the job. It was really exciting.”

By the end of her second interview, the head coach said that she wanted Spina for the position, sending the 24-year-old an email detailing what would be expected from the position. She explained to Business Insider that Spina the head coach never sent her a contract or offer letter to sign.

There were reportedly dozens of emails between Spina and the head coach, orchestrating Spina’s move to Virginia and speaking of her moving expenses. Spina received the first email from the head coach on 11 July, telling her that she was expected to begin work on 1 August. She was told that to submit her information to human resources, she must do so through a job posting on the university’s website.

“This is merely a formality and can get you in the system with HR,” the coach wrote at the time. “Completing this now would probably mean you would be on a pay period starting 8/01.”

Throughout the rest of July, Spina and the head coach corresponded back and forth discussing her plans for the role as well as having her show how she’d go about administrative tasks such as organising a cheerleading camp itinerary. She noted to the outlet: “We had talked about whether I would relocate, how I would need to have time to find a place to live. So he put me in a hotel.”

Certain that the position was hers after jumping through several hoops, Spina set her relocation in motion. She revealed that she terminated her lease in Florida and found a storage unit in Virginia to put her excess belongings, planning on taking what she needed with her for her temporary hotel stay until she found an apartment.

After settling in and starting work on 1 August, she dived into her new responsibilities, coaching an estimated 50 athletes at the college. “When I showed up in person, I was purchasing, I was ordering items, I was doing a lot of official business with the team,” Spina said. “That’s when I felt, like, this is it. This is a done deal.”

Things took a turn on 8 August when the head coach asked Spina to check with human resources if they received her personal information yet. However, when HR got back to her, they said that the hiring process was still ongoing.

“Your application is currently under review by the department, and if you are selected to move forward in the hiring process a hiring manager will contact you directly,” the HR department wrote in an email according to the outlet.

At that point, she had already worked on campus for six days. The head coach asked her whether there had been any problems with the background check, and after contacting HR, they told her that her application had never reached that stage of the process. On 9 August, she and the head coach agreed that she shouldn’t return to work until the problem was resolved.

However, the following day, HR emailed her saying that they wouldn’t be moving forward with her. She was told that because she had never been officially hired, there was no record of her in their system. Spina said that she had spent about $1,500 moving to the Old Dominion State. Although she was eventually reimbursed by the college with $1,600, the whole experience left a sour taste.

The names of the college and the coach were not revealed at Spina’s request due to potential legal repercussions.