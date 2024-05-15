JOB ALERT: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas at Camp Gambill on Lake Gibbons needs a Kitchen Crew Member

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

Camp Gambill on Lake Gibbons

Kitchen Crew Member

Primary responsibilities include:

Champion a positive, inclusive, caring, safe, and fun camp environment and promote the values of the Girl Scout Promise and Law

Perform physical work in our commercial kitchen and dining hall, completing tasks on schedule as designated by supervisor

Work as part of a team to meet camp operation needs

Participate in staff trainings and meetings as requested

Follow work procedures as requested by supervisor, including maintaining written records as needed

Maintain camp supplies and equipment in orderly fashion, managing resources wisely

Practice all safety, sanitation, and hygiene standards in workspaces and on camp property

Minimum requirements:

Willingness to live and work respectfully and fruitfully with diverse staff and campers all day, with limited privacy and personal time

Willingness to be active all day, partially in an outdoor environment with variable weather conditions (heat, humidity, rain, wind) and to walk extensively around camp

Willingness to role model respect, positivity, smiling, cheerfulness, kindness, patience, honesty, inclusion, good mental hygiene, and accountability and to self-regulate emotions respectfully in a variety of circumstances

Willingness to listen to, learn from, and cooperate with others

Willingness to embrace a simple living environment and to use group latrines (private toilets and showers), if living onsite

Willingness to learn and follow kitchen safety, sanitation, and hygiene standards

Willingness to obtain food handler certificate during staff training (Kitchen Crew)

Willingness to obtain ServSafe food manager certificate prior to staff training (Kitchen Crew Leader)

Experience in food service and leading a team (Kitchen Crew Leader)

Ability to work long hours all day and all week (staff get personal breaktime each day during the week and days off between sessions)

Ability to complete full term (all weeks) of camp agreement

Benefits:

Summer camp changes lives for the better! Join an amazing community where you will make new friends, develop personal and professional skills, engage your body and your mind in an outdoor environment, overcome challenges, and be the best version of yourself, plus have tons of fun! As part of a team supporting camp operations, you get to make an incredible impact on campers, who remember the sense of belonging, friendship, growth, and magic of summer camp for their entire lives. Camp Kitchen Crew receive housing (if desired) and meals when camp is in session plus paid staff training, paid certifications (where applicable), and invaluable work experience that prepares you to succeed in school, in work, and in life. Camp Kitchen Crew can participate in camp activities during breaktime as space allows.

APPLY HERE

