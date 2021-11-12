Joanna Gaines secretly got her nose pierced: 'I wanted to step out and try something completely new'

Joanna Gaines just shared a surprising detail about herself in the latest issue of her and husband Chip Gaines’s magazine The Magnolia Journal.

The Fixer Upper star shared that she and her younger sister, Mary Kay McCall, went together to get Gaines’s nose pierced in 2017 — even though she ultimately didn’t keep the piercing for very long.

“Getting a nose ring was way outside my comfort zone,” she wrote. “I’ve always preferred the safe side of life. But my little sister, Mikey, has always been the opposite. She has the great ability to be spontaneous and lives by the parts of her personality that are wild and free.”

While Gaines said she never thought the nose stud would become a permanent part of her look, she “wanted to step out and try something completely new.”

“There’s a reason that now, years later I still keep it tucked away with my other jewelry,” she continued. “When I see it, I’m reminded of Mikey more than anything and the way she called out my playful side that day.”

The home renovator, who shares five children with Chip, recently wrote about taking a different kind of leap. On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and Chip opening their store Magnolia 18 years earlier, recalling how “scared” she was to pursue her dream. The anniversary inspired her to donate $50,000 to a small business.

“I’ve said this before, but I truly believe that dreams beget dreams,” she added of the experience. “And that sometimes all you need is someone to believe in yours, or a little momentum to keep you moving in the right direction. And when I woke up this morning and that familiar feeling hit me — I was sure that there was no better day than this one to move someone else's dream forward.”