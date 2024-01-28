JM Smucker Says Goodbye To Knott's Berry Farm Brand

It's the literal end of an era for the 100-year-old Knott's Berry Farm jam brand. J.M. Smucker, the manufacturer of the brand since 2008 has decided to drop the line from its range of food and beverage products that include Smucker jams, a handful of peanut butter brands, teas and coffees, and a variety of pet products. Knott's Berry Farm Jam is not affiliated with Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Buena, California, although the park sells jam in its gift stores under the Berry Market brand name which is not affected by the Smucker decision.

J.M. Smucker did not issue a press release, quietly choosing to end the brand with a simple statement on its website: "Knott's Berry Farm® brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold." In a statement provided to Today.com, a J.M. Smucker representative said the company would instead be "dedicating resources to the areas with the greatest growth potential." The last year has seen the company also shed Sahale Snacks along with several condiment and pet food brands.

Smuckers And Knott's Are Historic Brand Names

Knott's raspberry jam jar - Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm jams and jellies were originally produced by the Knott family on farmland purchased in 1920. The enterprising family expanded from berries to jams and pies, a fried chicken restaurant, and eventually developing the theme park the brand is identified with. The theme park expansion gobbled up berry-growing land, and so the Knott family sold the Knott's Berry Farm jam business to ConAgra in 1980 and their signature jam thumbprint cookie line to Biscomerica. Smucker's acquired the jam brand from ConAgra in 2008. Knott's Berry Farm cookies will still be produced by Biscoamerica, which is not affiliated with J.M. Smucker.

J.M. Smucker is also a historic manufacturer of fruit products, with the fifth generation of family members currently heading the firm. Founded in 1897, the Orrville, Ohio-based company had its origin in selling apple cider and apple butter on horse-drawn carriages and now boasts manufacturing around the United States, netting $8 billion in sales in 2022.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.