J.Lo's favorite lengthening mascara — the "most important part" of her beauty routine — is on sale for $19

Though they're often overshadowed by her freakishly dewy complexion and weirdly always-perfect hair, Jennifer Lopez also has killer lashes. And — according to a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview from in last year — they're not yet another case of hitting the genetic lottery. The 54-year-old star told Vogue her lush lashes are made possible with IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara. Not only is this particular product J.Lo's favorite mascara, the singer told Vogue, it's "the most important part" of her beauty routine.

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara $19 $24 Save $5 This jet-black, one-coat mascara uses special "stretch" technology to wrap, thicken and darken each individual eyelash as you apply, The result is highly volumizing and ultra lengthening without smudging or flaking, basically everything you want in a mascara, A-list celebrity endorsement or not. $19 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

The IT Cosmetics products are high-quality — all of the brand's skin and makeup products are developed in partnership with dermatologists and plastic surgeons. The Superhero mascara in particular is ophthalmologist tested. Plus, it's cruelty-free and free of chemicals like parabens. Last, while it usually rings in at $24 (or more), the mascara is currently 20% off at Walmart, which is the lowest price I've seen since Black Friday.

Why do I need this?

Once you try the Superhero Mascara, you'll understand why Lopez likes it. Honestly, even from the Vogue video you can see how it instantly lifts and lengthens the lashes and really highlight's the singer's eyes. Plus, it not only looks good, it's made with nourishing ingredients like peptides, biotin and collagen which can help improve the health of your lashes over time.

It Cosmetics It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara $19 $24 Save $5 This jet-black, one-coat mascara uses special "stretch" technology to wrap, thicken and darken each individual eyelash as you apply, The result is highly volumizing and ultra lengthening without smudging or flaking, basically everything you want in a mascara, A-list celebrity endorsement or not. $19 at Walmart

What do the reviewers say?

"You will repurchase again and again," explains one happy customer, before raving that the formula, "really makes you look like you're wearing false lashes."

Other five-star reviewers claim IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara is the finest in the category: "This is the best mascara I have ever used. It covers my eyelashes completely and gives them a much thicker look." and "The mascara stays on all day but is really easy to take off with makeup remover."

Yet another fan was impressed with the product's application, "It separates your lashes so naturally, goes on so easily, there are no lashes sticking together, definitely no clumps, and it doesn't flake all over your face."

Finally, for many reviewers, both the quality AND the price of this lash lengthener is right: "Easy to take off, without making me loose lashes like other mascara. Seems gentle but really gives my lashes length and volume. My favorite mascara ever and I love the price point."

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics Your Eye-Loving Essentials Gift Set $38 $54 Save $16 If you're curious about J.Lo's favorite mascara, but maybe even more curious about IT Cosmetics the brand, this top-quality eye-care set is for you. It comes with not only a full-size version of the Superhero mascara, but the label's best-selling Confidence In an Eye Cream along with an eye-brightening highlighter stick. The entire package is currently 30% off and would make a thoughtful gift. $38 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.