Jennifer Lopez, 52, shows off abs in a bra top

Jennifer Lopez shows off her midriff in regal Dolce & Gabbana look. (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez stole the show as an attendee at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on Sunday night as she stunned in a three-piece ensemble and a complimentary headpiece.

The 52-year-old singer and actress could have been mistaken for a runway model in her gorgeous colorful outfit, which featured florals and plenty of jewels. She even showed off a bit of her toned midriff as she sported a bra as a top.

Lopez posted a number of photos and a video showing off her outfit, leaving followers nearly speechless. Still, many praised her for the look and how she worked it with the canals of Venice as her backdrop.

"Good lord lady!!! You are offering this look!!!" one person commented. Another wrote, "I'm glad that I lived to see this."

While her abs took center stage, Lopez also shared a close up of her flawless complexion, giving credit to her very own JLO Beauty line.

Although she looked like the star of the show, Lopez was joined by a host of other celebrity faces at the event — including Vanessa Bryant and Kris Jenner who both posted photos in gorgeous gowns.

Bryant also posted a video of her transportation to the show via boat where she was joined by Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, Michelle Rodriquez and Vin Diesel.

Safe to say the show was a star-studded event.