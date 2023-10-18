Kylie Minogue Fronts the New Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier Campaign

Luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo first announced a forthcoming collaboration with French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier back in September and now, the official campaign has landed.

Starring global pop star Kylie Minogue, the campaign aims to fuse two creative identities and is born from a shared vision of femininity, empowerment and confidence. Co-designed by Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi and JPG's creative director, Florence Tétier, the collection aims to reference and celebrate the archival legacies of both brands.

"Fashion for me has always been about collaboration with like-minded creatives, and pure personal self-expression. Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo have both been part of my fashion journey, and I'm thrilled to work with both of them to celebrate this exceptional collection," says Minogue of the partnership. "It's our collective histories fusing, to create something fresh and new," she adds.

Acting as an evolution of the longstanding relationship between Kylie and both brands, the campaign follows a long line of made-to-measure Gaultier looks and custom Jimmy Choo shoes. The campaign sees Kylie showcasing the new footwear collection and transforming into a modern-day pin-up.

Echoing Kylie's excitement is Jimmy Choo's creative director, Sandra Choi, who adds, "I am proud to say that Jimmy Choo is a name that has become part of pop culture. That's true also of Jean Paul Gaultier, and of Kylie -- we all speak beyond traditional confines, uniting different worlds, emblematic of female empowerment. That's why Kylie was our first and only choice -- she is truly iconic, modelling looks that unite the iconography of two houses and two cities, London and Paris."

Florence Tétier, creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier adds, "Jimmy Choo is like the Gaultier of shoes -- craft, meets rebellion. And Kylie is more than a musician -- with a rich and deep history with both houses. When I think about design references and aesthetics, both our brands celebrate the strong female form framed through pop culture, a shared ideology that really stands out. Kylie is the embodiment of that."

For Jimmy Choo, the collaboration follows its recent team-up with Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi and for JPG, the collection follows its recent release with KNWLS, alongside news of its next guest designer: Simone Rocha.

