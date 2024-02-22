Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living President Honored With A White House Christmas Tree Ornament

The one-of-a-kind ornament features numerous symbols relating to Carter’s legacy.

President Jimmy Carter continues to make history.

On Wednesday, the White House Historical Association released the Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament, which is in the shape of an anchor nodding to Carter's service in the U.S. Navy and various aspects of his presidency. This is the first time that a president has been alive for the unveiling of their ornament.

The former president, who celebrated his 99th birthday in October, is the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

President Carter’s one-of-a-kind Christmas ornament features a view of the North Portico accompanied by doves which symbolize his peacemaking efforts while in the White House, and red poinsettias recalling the colorful holiday décor at the Executive Mansion during his presidency.

The Seawolf-class USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) submarine on the back of the ornament represents Carter’s designation as the only president to have qualified in submarines. A globe also decorates the back to signify his life-long commitment to the environment as well as his efforts to secure world peace.

Finally, embellishing the lower anchor are peanuts and their yellow blossoms, a reminder of Carter's years as a farmer and businessman in Plains, Georgia.

The White House Historical Association has created the Official White House Christmas Ornament since 1981. According to the association, “each ornament sequentially focuses on a president's time in the White House or a significant White House anniversary.”

The Official 2024 White House Christmas Ornament was made in America by a veteran-founded business. It retails for $24.95 and is available online and in select Washington D.C. stores.



