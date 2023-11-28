Jill Biden reveals 2023 White House Christmas decorations

The White House has decked the halls for the holidays.

First lady Jill Biden revealed this year's decorations at an event in Washington D.C. on Nov. 27, sharing that the 2023 theme is the "magic, wonder and joy" of the season.

White House Previews This Season's Holiday Decorations (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Biden said she hopes the whimsical decor will help inspire visitors to embrace their inner child this holiday.

"Each room on display is designed to capture the pure, unfiltered delight and imagination of our childhoods, to see this time of year through the wondrous, sparkling eyes of children,” she said in remarks prepared for the reception of volunteers ahead of an event for National Guard families.

Candy-themed ornaments hang from the ceiling of the hallway between the East Wing and the Residence at the White House. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Candy-themed ornaments hand from the ceiling of the hallway between the East Wing and the Residence. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

The decorations feature various nods to the 200th anniversary of the publication in 1823 of the poem and book "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," the Associated Press reports.

In a statement released on Monday, the president and first lady explained the theme further.

Holidays at the White House 2023 (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The 2023 White House holiday theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays,” President Joe Biden and first lady wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2023 White House Holiday Guide.

Adding, "In this season of reflection and goodwill, we hope you will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love."

First Lady Jill Biden Delivers Remarks On Her Holiday Message For The Season (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

More than 300 designers and decorators volunteered to spend last week transforming the executive mansion.

The result is nearly 100 Christmas trees, more than 142,000 lights and nearly 34,000 ornaments on display in the executive mansion.

The Gingerbread White House alone includes 40 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 40 sheets of gingerbread dough, 90 pounds of pastillage (a quick drying edible paste), 30 pounds of chocolate and 50 pounds of icing.

Holidays at the White House 2023 (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The White House expects to welcome approximately 100,000 visitors during the holiday season, according to the release.

Later on Monday, the White House sent a press release to NBC News announcing an event on Wednesday, Nov. 29, that will feature First lady Jill Biden unveiling the White House Holiday Ice Rink on the South Lawn.

The Cross Hall between the East Room and the State Dining Room is lined with frosted Christmas tress during a media preview of the 2023 holiday decorations at the White House Nov. 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

The ice rink is a new development, as the White House has not featured a holiday skating rink in recent history.

However, in 1980, U.S. Olympic medalist Peggy Fleming performed on an ice stage set up on the South Lawn for then-President Jimmy Carter, then-First lady Rosalynn Carter and their guests at a holiday party.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com