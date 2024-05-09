Jewelry store, confectionary, salon coming to Mall of Monroe

MONROE — Three new businesses — a jewelry store, a confectionary and a salon — are coming soon to the Mall of Monroe.

The local businesses will fill three of the 11 vacant spots at the mall, 2121 N. Monroe St. The mall has a total of 27 leasable units.

Monroe Jewelers opened May 8.

The store sells 10k to 14k diamonds; silver, gold, bonded stainless steel and brass body jewelry; watches; and replacement batteries.

“It will replace Osterman Jewelers,” said Timothy Matune, senior vice president of asset redevelopment for Cafaro, the Ohio company that manages the Mall of Monroe.

New business Sweet Toof plans to open soon in the former location of Mrs. Fields, a long-time Mall of Monroe business that closed in 2022.

Matune said Sweet Toof will offer confectionaries, such as ice cream, cereal and sweet bakery items.

The third new business, Hada Beauty Co., is a full-service salon with six stations that is expected to open at the end of May in the former MasterCuts location. The business is owned by the Anaya family of Frenchtown Township. The family also owns National Pallet Co. in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

Chloe Anaya said "hada" means "fairy" in Spanish. She said Hada Beauty will offer professional salon services, like hair, nails and makeup. Beauty products also will be sold.

"Some of our products are imported from Europe, and you can only get them here in the Mall of Monroe," she said. "We wish to establish a business for our local community to receive beauty treatments and for those who might want to have a trade in this industry. For those that plan on going to college, we provide a part-time job in shampooing and makeup artistry."

Dirty Birdie, a virtual golf business with a full bar and restaurant, also is set to open soon.

The new occupants “join the resurgence at the Mall of Monroe,” Matune said.

Timothy Matune, senior vice president of asset redevelopment for Cafaro, and Rhonda Howard, the Mall of Monroe’s property manager, are shown in the construction area for Dirty Birdie, a new business coming soon to the mall.

In February, Matune shared data that showed the Mall of Monroe has about 1.3 million visits annually, according to Placer.ai, which uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to tracks visitors and their trends.

Matune said that figure has since increased.

"We had 1.4 million visits, a 40% increase, over the same 12 months ending with March 2022,” Matune said.

For a list of all Mall of Monroe stores, visit themallofmonroe.com/directory.

