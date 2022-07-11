Jessica Simpson celebrates turning 42 in a black cutout dress: 'I know myself and I do love her very much'

Jessica Simpson looks stunning in backless black dress as she celebrates turning 42. (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson is waltzing into year 42 with pride and purpose.

"Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades," Simpson wrote in a post celebrating turning 42.

The business mogul donned a black, shin-grazing dress, a pair of open-toed heels and wore her hair in her signature beachy waves.

In her post, the mom of three reflected fondly on the lessons she's learned and what she envisions for year 42.

"Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently," she wrote.

She finished out her caption with a message of self-acceptance and appreciation.

"I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock' n' Roll," she wrote.

Fans flooded the comments with birthday love and reminisced on Simpson's birthdays past.

"Lol I remember when u said u were turning 24 and that's old, u said it's almost 25 which is almost mid 20's lol," wrote one user.

"Happy birthday Jess! 42 never looked so good," wrote another.

Simpson shared a few more birthday snippets on her Instagram stories, including a stunning shot of the open-back detailing of the black dress she wore.

Jessica Simpson rocked an open-back black dress to celebrate her 42nd birthday. (Photo: Jessica Simpson)

She also shared a few delectable shots of her two birthday cakes and some yummy-looking donuts courtesy of her three children.

Jessica Simpson's birthday was hallmarked with lots of tasty treats. (Photo: Jessica Simpson)

The mom of three shared two different cakes for her birthday. (Photo: Jessica Simpson)

Simpson shared a photo of some large green donuts she received, courtesy of her children. (Photo: Jessica Simpson)

The family love continued on sister Ashley Simpson Ross's Instagram, where she shared a touching birthday message for her big sister.

"Happy Birthday Jessica I couldn't be luckier to have you as my big sister. You are the most giving kind beautiful soul. Thank for the best sister love a girl could ever ask for. You are everything to me," she wrote.

