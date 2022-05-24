Jessica Simpson puckers up in pool alongside daughter Birdie: 'Pool yogis'

Jessica Simpson is enjoying some pool time — and mom time.

The "With You" singer, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself hanging out in the pool with her 3-year-old daughter Birdie while sporting a bathing suit and a pair of leopard print sunglasses. She captioned the pic, "Pool Yogis."

Simpson's followers loved the photo. One wrote in the comment section, "Sweet baby looking at her mama." Another shared, "I thought you ladies were playing little mermaid. Pool yogis works too."

In addition to Birdie, Simpson is mom to son Ace, 8, and daughter Maxwell, 10, who she shares with her husband Eric Johnson. In an interview with Yahoo Life's So Mini Ways, the Newlyweds alum spoke about "embarrassing" her kids with their public displays of affection.

"Our kids love to see us in love, and we'll embarrass them, like, 'Mom and Daddy are kissing,'" she explained. "We'll just embarrass them and then they know that we need our space. So they're like, 'Ugh, let's just go get on our iPads for a little bit and give Mom and Dad time.' ... Truly, they love us spending time alone. They never complain about it. They always want us, but they also know how important our relationship is and how important it is for them, for us to not have frustrations or conflicting opinions. And Eric and I will just go walk in the neighborhood and talk through things and we end up coming back super-inspired. That's just one of those things ... you can't let your kids take over your life."

While she and Johnson may appreciate their couple time, Simpson — who got sober in 2017 after battling substance abuse — appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020 to share how her journey was all about being there for her kids.

"I was at a place where I was literally spiraling with the alcohol and I was missing out on moments with my children, and then they were seeing me and they were very confused," she said. "I just wanted to be present and have clarity and be a good role model for my children. 'Cause I always wanted to be a good role model for the world, so why in the world would I be stuck in this cycle of having to wake up and have a drink before going to one of their school assemblies?"

