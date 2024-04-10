Jersey Shore day cruises: Your guide to scenic adventures and delicious meals

If you are looking to set sail and escape for a day, the Jersey Shore and nearby locales have got you covered with different cruises that can be done in a day. Here are some of the most popular one-day cruises at the Shore.

Where: 1218 Wilson Drive, Cape May

Duration: 2 hours

Price: $55 for adults, $30 for child 12 and under, $20 for wine tasting

Step aboard The Spirit of Cape May for a dinner cruise that promises breathtaking sunset views of the Delaware Bay and Cape May Lighthouse. There's a chance you also spot some dolphins swimming along the ship as the captain or naturalists on board provide you with some educational facts. Guests are guaranteed memorable mammal sightings.

Where: 401 Riverview Drive, Perth Amboy

Duration: 2 hours

Price: $67.95 for adults, $50.96 for kids 3-12

The Cornucopia’s Princess sets sail from Perth Amboy-Raritan Bay for a lunch or dinner cruise, offering stunning views of the Raritan Bay and New Jersey's inland waterways. Enjoy a meal and craft cocktails during this 2 ½ to 3-hour experience

Where: 1213 Wilson Drive, Cape May

Departure Time: 1 p.m.

Duration: 3 hours

Price: $55 for adults, $40 for children 7-12

Experience the thrill of whale and dolphin watching aboard the Cetacean Spectacular, a three-hour cruise offered by The Cape May Whale Watcher. Led by Captain Jeff Stewart, this cruise ventures into the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean for some marine life sightings. Throughout the journey, the captain will share some local history with passengers.

Where: 59 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Duration: varies

Price: from $90 to $395 per person

Based in Point Beach, The Gambler is a family-owned business operating since 1949. It offers popular fishing trips with a variety of lengths in the spring, winter, and summer.

Fluke trips are 12 hours from July to Labor Day and 6 hours from Labor Day through mid-September. The golden and blueline tilefish are 24 hours and depart at 11 p.m. Trips includes bait; fish tackles are available for purchase or rent. Staff on board offers assistance and instruction on filleting fish at the end of the trip.

Where: 281 Princeton Ave., Brick

Departure: multiple throughout the day

Duration: 75 minutes

Price: $30

Embark on a 75-minute pirate adventure departing from the marina near Windward Beach in Brick. Designed for pirates aged 3 to 10, this cruise is enjoyable for the entire family.

The young will get the opportunity to dress up like pirates, get their faces painted and get some pirate tattoos. On the ship, they'll take part in an interactive treasure hunt, following the Sea Gypsy's rules, reading maps, finding a secret message in a bottle, and working together to defeat a rival pirate using water cannons.

Pirate Adventures Jersey Shore participants fire water cannons at another pirate in the Metedeconk River off Windward Beach in Brick Township Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Where: 800 North New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City

Departure: 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Duration: 2 hours

Price: $45 per person. Drinks are not included

It's always party time in the Atlantic City Tiki boat. Enjoy a ride along Atlantic City coastline while you sip drinks from the bar. Guests cannot bring their own booze, and the bar onboard only takes cash payments.

Where: 8 Simon Lake Drive, Atlantic Highlands

Departure: Some Sundays around 5 p.m.

Duration: 3 hours

Price: $68 for adults, $58 for kids 12 and under

Enjoy some BBQ food and live steel drum music onboard the Navesink Queen.

Experience a getaway with live steel drum music aboard the Navesink Queen. Enjoy a laid-back atmosphere on this family-friendly cruise along calm waters in Atlantic Highland. You can eat BBQ chicken, pulled pork and all the typical fixings. Alcoholic beverages are available.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Spot whales & dolphins: Unforgettable wildlife cruises from Cape May