Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at her 3 failed marriages in 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' trailer

Jennifer Lopez is redefining what it means to be a hopeless romantic in a new trailer for her film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story."

In an exclusive clip of the trailer that aired on TODAY Jan. 17, Lopez is seen showing off her intense choreography as she narrates the trailer.

“Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, ‘In love,’” she said in the aired clip.

The Amazon original film premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video, the same day her new album, "This Is Me... Now," debuts.

In the full trailer for the film, the singer poked fun at her three failed marriages to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ojani Noa by getting married to three different men. Lopez is currently married to Ben Affleck and a glimpse of their relationship is expected to be in the movie as well.

"I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics. That we're weak. But I'm not weak," Lopez said in the trailer. "Got to learn the hard way, not all love stories have a happy ending."

The "Marry Me" star's new album and film comes after other pop stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have released albums and documentary films featuring their music. Lopez's film is different, though, in that it's a "narrative-driven, cinematic odyssey," the press release says, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Fat Joe, Trevor Jackson, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lewis, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sofia Vergara and Post Malone among others.

Lopez has spent the last few months teasing what fans can expect from her album and film.

Read on to learn everything the “On The Floor” singer has revealed about her new music era.

Does Jennifer Lopez have a new single out?

Lopez finally released her highly-anticipated music video, "Can't Get Enough" on Jan. 10, which is the clip in which she marries three different men. The song is the lead single off her upcoming album, “This Is Me... Now,” which is her first LP in nearly 10 years.

At first, she's dancing and celebrating each of her newly wed experiences. But then, reality soon set in by the end of the video when she appeared to be sad. While looking off into the distance, male voices could be heard complaining off-camera about Lopez working too much and not having enough time for them.

The singer previously teased the song's release on Jan. 8 when she shared a snippet on Instagram.

"Can’t wait for Can’t Get Enough in 2️⃣ days!!! #THISISMENOW The wait is almost over…" she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans celebrated her return to music.

“I thought it was another wedding movie, but it’s actually...a wedding video lol. Go Lo,” one joked, referencing Lopez’s 2022 rom-com “Marry Me.”

Another wrote, “IM SCREAMINGGGGGG CANT WAIT OMGGG.”

When will 'This Is Me... Now' the album be released?

Lopez first shared the news about her big plans for 2024 back in November.

“THIS IS ME… NOW,” she wrote on her Nov. 28 Instagram post. “First of many album cover reveals.”

Lopez’s ninth album, “This Is Me... Now,” will be available Feb. 16 and comes more than two decades after the release of her smash 2002 album, “This Is Me... Then.”

The new album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet,” according to a press release shared at the time.

What has Jennifer Lopez said about 'This Is Me... Now' the album?

On Jan. 10, Lopez talked about her upcoming album in a live watch party she did with her fans on YouTube for "Can't Get Enough."

"What I want to tell you with this album is that true love actually exists. It really does, and some things are forever. Forever is real," she said.

Lopez added that it was a "very amazing and cathartic experience making the album" because it made her relive some key points in her life that helped her create "so many beautiful songs."

"I can't wait for you to hear the whole album because every song is so personal to me. And it's inspired by this very specific moment and feeling, but don't worry they're not all love songs. Not all of it is hearts and flowers, as one of the songs is called 'Hearts and Flowers,'" she laughed. "I definitely talk about some of the more challenging parts of the journey as well."

When was Jennifer Lopez’s last album?

“This Is Me... Now” marks Lopez’s first album since 2014’s “A.K.A.”

She sang multiple songs for the “Marry Me” soundtrack, including a few tracks featuring her co-star Maluma. But her upcoming release will be her first official studio album in almost a decade.

“Can’t Get Enough,” the first single from “This Is Me... Now,” released Jan. 10.

What is 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story'?

Lopez will also star in her film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which promises to give fans an intimate look into her much ballyhooed personal life, including her high-profile romance with Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez performs (Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images )

“‘This is Me… Now: A Love Story’ is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” read a press release previously shared.

“Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals," the press release continued. "Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.”

When does 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story' premiere?

Like the album, the movie will be available Feb. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com