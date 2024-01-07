Jennifer Lawrence got engaged after just months of dating. All about her husband, Cooke Maroney

To the world, 2024 Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Lawrence is often thought of as the girl who played Katniss Everdeen. But in her private life, she's Jennifer Maroney, also a wife and mother.

Lawrence, who is nominated for her film "No Hard Feelings" at the Jan. 7 ceremony, has made it a point to keep her personal life private. While the three-time Golden Globe winner is no stranger to the spotlight, she keeps her relationship with husband Cooke Maroney out of it.

Despite their private relationship, Lawrence has on rare occasions spoken about her love for her husband and his support for her career.

Here's everything to know about Lawrence and Maroney's love story.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Gotham / GC Images)

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Maroney is a New York-based art gallery dealer. Since 2022, Maroney has served as the director-at-large of Gladstone Gallery, a group of galleries with locations in New York, Belgium and Los Angeles.

How did they meet?

A mutual friend reportedly introduced Lawrence and Maroney in the spring of 2018, following her separation from "Mother!" director Darren Aronofsky in 2017.

The couple got engaged after months of dating, and in October 2019, they officially tied the knot in a ceremony in Rhode Island. The wedding took place at the famous Belcourt of Newport mansion and was attended by famous faces including Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.

In June 2019, Lawrence spoke to Catt Sadler on her podcast, "Naked," and opened up about her feelings towards marriage.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she explained at the time.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she continued. "He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer.”

But Jennifer Lawrence initially felt ‘commitment anxiety’

In a 2022 interview with the New York Times, Lawrence reflected on her life in 2019, when she was filming "Causeway" and was about to marry Maroney.

She shared that she related to her character because she also experienced a fear of commitment.

“When you don’t fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself,” she said. “And then I met my husband, and he was like, ‘Put yourself here.’ I was like, ‘That feels right, but what if it’s not?'"

She revealed that she was experiencing commitment anxiety, something that was also affecting her creative life.

"I wasn’t conscious of it. Then I went back, and when I’m home with my husband making this family, I’m so happy I stayed," she said. "I’m so happy I didn’t freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, ‘I’ll never be taken down!’”

She also shared in the interview why she decided to take her husband's last name, revealing that she initially had a "feminist meltdown" about it. She said that she liked the differentiation between her personal and public lives.

“I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back,” she said. “So it didn’t feel like I was giving up anything. That name already belongs to them.”

Cooke Maroney loves to spoil his wife

The couple have since been spotted on a few public outings together with matching outfits, and the "No Hard Feelings" actor has dished on her husband's love of gift giving.

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence recounted how the New York art dealer has showered her with gifts on numerous occasions, including three special necklaces: a pearl necklace, a diamond necklace and her wedding band on a chain.

She received one of those gifts in an unorthodox fashion. She said Maroney gave her the diamond necklace for her 30th birthday inside a hardbound copy of the screenplay for “Hereditary,” her favorite movie.

“It was so sweet,” she said.

She also opened up about married life, telling the publication that simply spending time with Maroney is one of her favorite activities.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him. I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy,” she said. “I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage."

The actor also quipped about her infatuation with cooking magazines and how Maroney always pulls her back to reality when she gets recipe-obsessed.

She says, "I always get one of the cooking magazines, like '15 Minute Healthy Meals,' and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

Do Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have kids?

Yes, Lawrence and Maroney share one child, a son.

In February 2022, Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their son, Cy, named after one of Maroney’s favorite artists, American painter Cy Twombly.

In an October 2022 interview with Vogue, the "Hunger Games" actor opened up about motherhood and the highlights of parenting.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence told the publication. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love.”

The actor also opened up about experiencing two miscarriages before the birth of her son, telling Vogue that she became pregnant in her 20s and intended to have an abortion before losing the child.

“I miscarried alone in Montreal,” she says.

A few years later, while filming “Don’t Look Up” in 2021, Lawrence became pregnant after marrying Maroney, but miscarried again, before conceiving Cy.

She's gushed about Maroney's parenting skills as a father. Speaking with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine in June 2023, she spoke on her work-life balance as a new mom.

She said her metric for deciding whether or not to take on a project became simply, "Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?”

“Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” she added. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com