Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Wedding: Everything We Know So Far

Wedding bells are ringing this weekend for Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, her art gallerist fiancé.

Lawrence and Maroney have had a pretty private relationship. Page Six broke the news that they had begun dating in June 2018. An unnamed source said that "the relationship has been going on a few weeks, but they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." The couple occasionally was spotted together on dates until February 2019, when Lawrence's rep confirmed to People that Lawrence and Maroney had gotten engaged.

On the other side of her engagement, Lawrence has shared small details about her relationship with Maroney and their future plans. In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, she described Maroney as "just the best person I've ever met in my whole life." Accepting his proposal was "a very, very easy decision," she said.

"He's my best friend, so I wanted to legally bind myself to him forever," Lawrence said in another June interview on Cat Sadler's podcast, Naked With Cat Sadler. "And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest."

In the same interview, Lawrence added that planning for her upcoming nuptials has been a fairly laid-back process. "I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic. I like saw a dress I liked. I said, ‘Oh, that’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'"

Wedding celebrations started long before the official ceremony. Lawrence and Maroney hosted an engagement party in May.

Here's everything we know about Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding plans so far.

The date. The couple touched down in Rhode Island on Friday, October 18. The ceremony is reportedly taking place on Saturday, October 19.

The location. Lawrence and Maroney will exchange vows at the Belcourt of Newport, a luxurious estate housed on an island off of Newport, Rhode Island. The chateau has a storied history: Designed in 1894, it was inspired by King Louis XIII's Versailles, France hunting lodge. It's currently home to Alex & Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.

The guest list. People reports that around 150 guests are expected to attend this weekend's wedding. Arrivals ahead of Friday's rehearsal dinner included Lawrence's longtime friends Adele and Kris Jenner. Reported guests also include Bradley Cooper, Nicole Richie, and Joel Madden.

The rehearsal dinner. On Friday evening, Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake under an outdoor tent. TMZ reported that the menu included pork belly, salted cod, and homemade s'mores. Yum.

This post will be updated as details emerge.

