Jennifer Garner credits her ‘fresh and plump’ skin to this Neutrogena moisturizer — and it's $15 for Presidents' Day

Jennifer Garner first rose to fame in 2001 on the TV show Alias, but you would never guess from looking at her that the 51-year-old actress has been in the public eye for over two decades. The secret behind her glowing skin, she says: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer — on sale at Amazon for just $15, down from $27. That's nearly 45% off for Presidents' Day!

Why is this a good deal?

Professional skin treatments like peels and fillers will set you back hundreds of dollars a pop, making even pricey moisturizers seem like a bargain. But Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer costs a mere $15 on sale, while other celebrity-beloved moisturizers can cost hundreds of dollars.

Why do I need it?

If the ageless Jennifer Garner gives a skin-care product her seal of approval, we sit up and listen. Garner has long been a fan of Neutrogena, so much so that she became an ambassador for the brand. Last year, the actress shared with InStyle that Hydro Boost is one of her favorite products.

"I can instantly tell the difference — it just looks fresh and plump and better. There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away," she said. "This is 48 hours of moisture that you're locking in with one thing, and then I don't have to worry about it. … I think it's my favorite product we've ever put out."

Hydro Boost's main ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to help give you smoother, hydrated, more supple skin. The fast-acting gel moisturizer is also lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it's designed not to clog your pores.

Jennifer Garner says Hydro Boost moisturizer is her favorite Neutrogena product. (Getty/Amazon)

What reviewers say

Garner is far from Hydro Boost's only fan. More than 67,000 verified Amazon shoppers have given the moisturizer their five-star seal of approval. Reviewers rave that it works for all skin types and ages.

"This is such an awesome moisturizer," wrote one fan. "It feels cooling and luscious going on but immediately melts in and doesn't feel sticky or heavy. I have acne and hate when moisturizers feel greasy. This is perfect. One elderly friend refers to it as a miracle in a jar — her 90-year-old skin looks amazing. It works for my teenagers as well. It's awesome for all ages."

Another reviewer who gave it five stars said: "Two words: Holy. Grail. I’ve been using this product for about six months, and it is fabulous! I don’t like cream moisturizers because they feel too heavy on my skin, so I decided to try this gel blend. It is super lightweight and does not leave my skin feeling sticky at all. In fact, it makes my skin feel buttery soft! The hyaluronic acid in it adds a nice touch of brightening as well."

"It’s a bit pricey for a drugstore brand, and when I first opened the jar it appeared to hold very little product," said a final thrifty fan. "But I find that you don’t need much at all and I seem to have barely made a dent in mine yet."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

