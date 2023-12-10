Jennifer Aniston has been tackling pimples with this Mario Badescu lotion for nearly 30 years — and it's just $12

If you're all caught up on the latest season of The Morning Show, you might be, well, mourning the end of season 3 — the drama isn't going to suck you in again until 2025! But we do have a consolation prize in the form of a beauty secret from one of the stunning stars of the show. I am, of course, talking about Jennifer Aniston (though we do love a beauty secret from Reese, too!). She's revealed one of her go-to potions — and it happens to be trés affordable. It's the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion and it's just $12 at Amazon.

Pimples don't just afflict teenagers — they plague us adults, too. And when the Friends star feels that first tingle of torment, the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is what she reaches for.

"First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on," she told Elle Magazine. "I don't pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years. I had a facial there in like 1995 and I've been using it ever since. I switch it up though. It's like switching up your exercise."

What makes this potion so effective is a combination of calamine, salicylic acid and sulfur. Together, in the bottle, the components separate into two distinct layers. Your instincts might tell you to shake it, but you don't want to do that. Instead, you dip a Q-tip into the bottle until you reach the bottom to get to the pink layer and then dab it on your problem spots. It acts fast to dry out those blemishes — it goes to work on the surface problems as well as the under-the-skin issues overnight for a clear and radiant complexion.

It's designed for various skin types — it's powerful yet gentle so if you have sensitive skin it won't irritate it of over-dry it.

25,000 five-star fans have already learned this little secret.

"I like this a lot, i discovered it through a friend and have [not] stopped using it since," raved a beauty enthusiast. "It definitely makes spots look less atrocious after my anxiety picking at my face popping things it definitely helps I recommend it for out-of-the-blue zits and whiteheads."

"I was thoroughly impressed with this product!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I've been using a Q-tip to apply a small amount of the pink formula directly onto my zits before going to bed, and the results have been remarkable. By the morning, my skin looks noticeably clearer, and the blemishes have visibly reduced. This product has become a game-changer in my skincare routine, and I highly recommend it!"

"Does it smell nice?" asked a five-star fan. "No, it smells like it's working. Does it feel good? No, it feels like it's working. It's gonna look like you smeared Pepto in your face because you don't understand how antacids work. But, it works. Seriously, it only smells for a bit. It doesn't sting, but you can feel it. Just don't think you can wake up and run out the door in the morning because you've got pink on your face. But your skin will be smooth, unblemished, and not red and inflamed."

