Jennifer Aniston ditched grueling, morning cardio sessions. Her trainer shares the 54-year-old's 'future-proofing' longevity workout.

Jennifer Aniston has ditched long cardio workouts for low-impact resistance training.

She is an ambassador for functional fitness method Pvolve, which aims to "future-proof" the body.

Aniston's Pvolve trainer works with the star two to three times a week at her house, she said.

Jennifer Aniston used to wake up early every morning to do long cardio sessions, but in the last few years has realized that that's not best for her body. The actor now prefers a type of low-impact resistance-based training called Pvolve, which her trainer told Business Insider is designed to future-proof the body.

In June 2023, Aniston, 54, was announced as an ambassador for the functional fitness method after becoming a genuine fan two years earlier. Aniston had been introduced to Pvolve, which uses balls, bands, hand weights, and gliders, to create low-impact three-dimensional workouts, through a friend in 2021 and later got in touch with the company to ask for personal training sessions.

Jennifer Aniston using the P-ball. Pvolve

"I was beside myself," Dani Coleman, Pvolve's director of training and Aniston's trainer, told Business Insider.

"She just realized you don't have to break your body, which is something a lot of us were raised thinking with workouts," Coleman said. "As a former dancer, I always thought I had to be in pain with movement and yeah, not true."

Coleman said she was surprised by how "gracious and hard-working" Aniston is. "It's not just going through the motions to work out, it's really understanding and deep-diving into her body and our method," she said.

Pvolve workouts move the body in all directions

The workouts are designed to work the body in all the directions we move in our everyday life (forwards and backwards, side to side, and rotationally), with a lot of focus on standing core work as a way of "future-proofing" the body so you can always support yourself, Coleman said.

Coleman has now been training Aniston at her home two to three times a week for one and a half years. Sessions are typically just under an hour long and mostly follow Pvolve's "sculpt and burn" format, meaning they incorporate strength building , cardiovascular work , mobility , and stability.

Dani Coleman is Jennifer Aniston's Pvolve trainer. Pvolve

"One of my favorite things about Jen is she really doesn't shy away from a challenging workout," Coleman said.

But challenging doesn't have to mean painful and punishing.

"When we think about archaic ideas of working out, we think, ' No pain, no gain ,' but we really want to challenge that conversation and say, 'Hey, you can feel good doing your workouts and get the results that you want,'" Coleman said. "So it's really about sustainability and longevity."

Pvolve has workouts online for members to stream, but Aniston prefers training in person.

"Dani will come to the house and we'll get to do a workout live, which is always great," Aniston told Women's Health in June 2023. "It's always harder because Dani is all about direct corrections of your form — if you're even off by a millisecond or your shoulders down — which is really important."

Workouts don't have to be punishing for results

In June 2023, Aniston told Vogue that her attitude to fitness has evolved: While she used to think a workout had to annihilate her body to be efficient, she has now learned that an effective workout doesn't have to be grueling.

"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out — who wants to do that at all?" Aniston said, adding that she's in the best shape of her life.

Aniston used to get up in the early hours of the morning to do long cardio sessions, but has learned that isn't efficient, she told Women's Health.

Read the original article on Insider