Jenna Bush Hager Says Her 4-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps in a Crib

How old is too old for a child to sleep in a crib? The answer may surprise you.

Some mornings, I walk into my 2-and-a-half-year-old son’s room, see him in his crib, and think, “Hmm…you look kinda giant in there.” Still, neither one of us is even remotely ready for him to transition to a big kid bed.

The biggest reason is that he has not shown any resistance to sleeping in his crib—and besides, I’m not convinced he’d be safe outside of the crib. I’m picturing him roaming around our house at night, and maybe even trying to leave, out of pure curiosity. So no, we’re not there yet.

I know one day my little guy will be at the point where a big boy bed makes sense for him, and while I don’t know when the day will come, I’ll admit to being slightly surprised when Jenna Bush Hager recently admitted on Today that her 4-year-old son Hal still sleeps in his crib.

I want to stress that I’m 100% on board with doing what you have to do to make things work in your family, so no judgment on Bush Hager! However, since I already feel like my toddler is starting to outgrow his crib, it’s hard to imagine him being in there for another year and a half.

To be fair, the morning show host did ask viewers for our take on her child’s sleep situation. She also talked about how Hal is her "last child,” and although Bush Hager claims she is ready for her son to make the transition to a bed, it seemed like she is somewhat disinclined to go there. Hal also isn’t in favor of saying farewell to the crib and has told his mom he doesn't want to move until “next Christmas,” and hopes to be the only kindergartner in a crib.

When Should I Move My Child to a Bed?

To gain perspective on the issue, and find out more about when the right time is to transition from crib to bed, I turned to the experts. Eran Magen, PhD, a psychologist who is also the CEO of Early Alert, and founder of Parenting For Humans, shares important advice with Parents.

“Kids develop at different rates, and are ready to move out of a crib and into a bed at different ages,” Dr. Magen says. He notes little ones typically transition from a crib to a bed between the ages of 1 and a half, and 3 and a half (some kiddos will be ready earlier, and some later).

Meanwhile, Ari Brown, MD, an Austin, Texas-based pediatrician and founder of the Baby 411 book series and parent education tells Parents, “I always encourage families to keep their kids in a crib for as long as possible! It is a safe sleep space and they aren't going anywhere.”

Indeed, safety is the top consideration for kids at this stage. “If your child will be safer in their crib—as long as they cannot or do not want to climb out—that is the better option than being in a big kid bed, especially if you are not able to trust them to stay in one place,” Dr. Brown says.







"If your child will be safer in their crib—as long as they cannot or do not want to climb out—that is the better option than being in a big kid bed."

Ari Brown, MD







According to Dr. Magen, having a child’s support for moving to a bed is another crucial element to think about, and will add up to an easier transition. Because, no, we don’t want to battle our child at every turn during this time, especially if we’re already weary from fighting a million other fights (potty training, sitting in a car seat, getting dressed, putting on shoes, brushing teeth, eating, existing). Just me?

According to both Drs. Magen and Brown, there’s nothing wrong with keeping a child in a crib if it’s working for both of you, again, as long as there aren’t any safety concerns.

Just note that according to Brown, “If your child is night-time toilet trained, they should probably not be in a crib anymore as they need to be able to use the bathroom at night.” Otherwise, as Magen notes, “Eventually the child will transition to a bed.” So, barring safety issues, what’s the rush?

Sometimes, there is a rush, of course, like when we had a new baby on the way and needed the crib from our older child. But in many cases, there’s no real urgency involved in a child vacating their crib in favor of a bed. In fact, as Brown notes, there are even benefits to tots staying behind bars for longer.

“For lots of kids, the crib is their ‘kid cave’—a quiet place of their own to play and have alone time. If they love it, they can certainly keep being there until they exceed the height and weight requirements,” adds Dr. Brown.

Making the Transition from Crib to Bed

One day, the time will come for kids to say goodbye to the comfort of the sleep space they’ve always known, and move on to a bed. This milestone can feel overwhelming not only for little ones but for us parents as well. Sniff. Because, does moving a child into a bed mean they’re not our baby anymore?

At this emotional time, you want to ask yourself if the resistance is coming from the child—or from you. “Is it about wanting their child to stay ‘a baby’ and delay the painful growing apart that comes with growing up?” questions Dr. Magen, who also encourages parents and caregivers to be kind and loving to both our little ones and ourselves during this potentially tricky transition.

“Transitions can be hard for kids and for parents, who want to cling to those wonderful moments when our kids are little. They don't stay little for long so it's bittersweet,” Dr. Brown says. “Acknowledging that your child is growing up, but will always be your baby, and finding ways to continue preserving those emotional bonds as they grow, is the key.”

If you do determine that your child is ready and willing to move to a bed, Dr. Brown advocates for “making the child’s room their crib.” Here are some tips to make the transition easier for both of you.

Secure their sleep space by ensuring kids cannot reach places in the home that are dangerous.

Safety-proof the room by removing bookshelves or things to climb up or pull down, as well as cords. Make sure electrical outlets are covered, and doors are secure.

Incentivize and praise kids for cooperating with the transition. Ideas include introducing a new “big kid” teddy bear to the one who lived in the crib.

Include the child in decision-making around the transition, like allowing them to pick out sheets for the new bed.

In the end, Brown shares some inspiring advice I find very comforting: “Instead of grieving over old rituals and the loss of having a little one, start some new rituals as your child grows.”



