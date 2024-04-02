Jeff Bezos Continues Miami Real Estate Spree With $90 Million Purchase—His Third “Billionaire Bunker” Island Property

Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As it turns out, Jeff Bezos wasn’t quite done buying properties on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, a.k.a. “Billionaire Bunker.” The Amazon founder just quietly spent a reported $90 million to add a third property on the ultra-exclusive, man-made isle to his extensive real estate portfolio, according to Bloomberg.

In August 2023, Bezos dropped $68 million on his first Indian Creek parcel, a nearly three-acre property with a 9,259-square-foot concrete house. Just two months later, he bought the neighboring $79 million Mediterranean-style mansion. With his most recent acquisition, which was done off-market, the Blue Origin founder owns an estimated total of $177 million in property on the Biscayne Bay island.

Per listing records, the current structure was built in 2002. According to the New York Post, Bezos plans to stay in his newest home while razing the two neighboring dwellings. The 300-acre island only hosts 41 residential properties (one of which is owned by Tom Brady, another by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner), so it’s a rather bold move on the billionaire’s part to snatch up the trio of properties and demolish two of them. “Property on the island is already scarce, so there is no doubt that Bezos making off-market deals will rile up a few who have been eyeing homes there,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

In November, Bezos announced that he was relocating from Seattle to Miami. “My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to be close to my parents, and [fiancée] Lauren [Sanchez] and I love Miami. Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral.”

Bezos’s latest pad is a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home spanning over 12,000 square feet. The 1.8-acre property last publicly changed hands in 1998 for $2.5 million. Aerial photos from Google Earth reveal a sprawling lawn encased by hedges, a swimming pool with an adjacent ADU, and the colossal main residence, which sports red roof tiles and spacious backyard-facing balconies.

