Jeanne Muchnick's 'Best thing I ate this week": Fried chicken at The Peach Pit in Rockland

Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food, which is why, when I heard The Peach Pit Bowl Shop & Kitchen in New City had expanded its menu, I had to try the Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Named after Chef/Owner David Bagatta and featuring hot fried chicken breast, slaw, pickle and boom boom sauce— it's the best thing I ate this week.

Lohud food and dining reporter Jeanne Muchnick tries the Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich with sweet potato fries and the Carnival acai bowl at The Peach Pit Bowl Shop & Kitchen in New City March 13, 2024.

More: Here's your Round 1 winners for Lohud's Big Cheese BEnC bracket

What makes it so good? The chicken is marinated in spices and buttermilk for 48 hours and remains in buttermilk until ordered, then dredged in spiced flour and fried. That's what keeps the chicken moist inside but crispy outside.

Bagatta makes the slaw too.

Naturally, I had it with my fave sweet potato fries.

It definitely has a kick, but a nice overall spiciness stuffed into a toasted bun.

The 25-seat eatery opened its new New City location in early February. It's now in the DeCicco's Shopping Center next to the movie theater as opposed to down the street in the ShopRite Plaza. Shannon Bagatta, who owns the eatery with her husband, said that after five years in their prior spot, they wanted more space with a larger kitchen and the ability to expand their menu.

The Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich with sweet potato fries and the Carnival açai bowl at The Peach Pit Bowl Shop & Kitchen in New City March 13, 2024.

The vibe is definitely different. The space before had more of a California-esque surfer atmosphere with a healthy bent and a focus that felt more like a juice bar. Now, the eatery has more of a cafe feel with a juice bar and a long list of dishes such as burgers, egg rolls, sandwiches, wraps and mac and cheese.

It remains fast casual where you order from the counter in the back and then have the food brought to your table. And no worries to those with different dietary needs: there are still plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Also still on the menu: Their popular smoothies and açai bowls. I tried the Carnival with pitaya, Blue Majik, coconut flakes, blueberries, banana, and Nutella drizzle. Aside from being antioxidant-friendly, I loved that a) it matched my blue dress (LOL) and b) it felt like a taste of sunshine.

If you go

Address: 200 S. Main St., New City, 845-708-5312, peachpitbowlshopkitchen.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday; to 4 p.m. Saturday; to 3 p.m. Sunday

Price Range: From $7 to $15 depending on what you get; burgers and sandwiches cost from $13 to $15

Good to know: More breakfast offerings with larger platters are coming soon. The Bagattas, who were in my husband and wife-owned restaurant story, also plan to be open for dinner down the road, with beer and wine.

Owner Shannon Bagatta and Lohud Food and Dining Reporter Jeanne Muchnick at The Peach Pit Bowl Shop & Kitchen in New City March 13, 2024.

Got a "Best Thing I Ate" suggestion?

Let me know your favorite foods at your favorite places. Email JRMuchnick@gannett.com.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Jeanne Muchnick's 'Best thing I ate this week': Peach Pit in New City