Jean Paul Gaultier Taps Shayne Oliver for Upcoming Collection

Jean Paul Gaultier named Shayne Oliver as its next guest designer for ready-to-wear. The Hood By Air co-founder (who left the brand last year) plans to reveal items made with the French fashion label on May 6.

Per Business of Fashion, the drop will include about 50 pieces. The range reimagines the Gaultier brand, melding it with Oliver's streetwear aesthetic.

"I didn't want the collection to be about swag-ifying something high brow. It felt more organic for me to critique the things I find important in the modern wardrobe, and amplify that," the guest designer told BoF. The garments, which drop the same night as the Met Gala, embody a "utilitarianism, femininity, power and play."

This design perspective makes sense: In 2023 when he departed Hood By Air (and found issue with "focusing solely on T-shirts"), Oliver explained that he appreciates "things that are highly accessible" but also values "high-end concepts." His collaboration with the Puig-owned brand seems like it'll serve as a vehicle for this perspective, though a lookbook and prices have yet to be revealed.

While Jean Paul Gaultier halted making ready-to-wear in 2014 and the couturier's own last haute couture collection was in 2020, its guest designer program has become a sensation. Past collections include Simone Rocha, Rabanne's Julien Dossena, Diesel's Glenn Martens and more.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.