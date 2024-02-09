J.Crew secretly has so many winter shoes on sale right now — including styles for an extra 50% off
You can even grab a pair of cozy shearling boots for $100. It's wild!
One of my favorite things to do during this time of year is to shop the end-of-season sales at my favorite retailers. I can always count on finding huge markdowns on goods that I normally wouldn't spend that much money on. This way, I can score big on current styles while also prepping my closet for next year. Genius, right? J. Crew is one of my fave retailers at this time of year, and right now I'm obsessed with how many stylish winter boots (and other shoes) they've got on offer at deep discounts. Want to go even deeper? You can score an extra 50% off on select boots when you use the code EXTRA at checkout. (Just note that the majority of them are marked as "final sale" and not eligible for returns or exchanges.)
Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede$156$248Save $92 with code
New Nordic Boots$105$248Save $143 with code
Piper Knee-High Boots$238$378Save $140 with code
Knee-High Stacked-Heel Boots$238$378Save $140 with code
I just added four pairs to my shopping cart that would normally add up to more than $1,200. But with the already excellent sale happening right now combined with the promo code, I'm saving over $600. I know, it's thrilling. Basically, you can't miss this sale. Scroll on and see our hand-picked selection of winter boots on sale at J.Crew.
Now is the time to wear all the suede that you can, and these booties will have you rocking your next mid-winter get-together. With a stretchy sock-inspired design, you can wear them effortlessly with jeans, dresses, tights — pretty much everything!
With a cozy sherpa lining and durable, paneled leather, these boots will be your winter weather superhero. PS: They come with two sets of laces, so you can switch up depending on your mood that day.
What's more winter than a pair of knee-high boots? The croc-embossed leather of this pair elevate any and every outfit, while the almond-shaped toe and short stacked heel mean that they're easy to walk in.
Of course, you can't go wrong with a pair of light brown knee-high boots — just ask Taylor Swift. Reviews say that this all-season pair is both stylish and comfortable. I highly recommend pairing them with a flowy dress!