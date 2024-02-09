J.Crew secretly has so many winter shoes on sale right now — including styles for an extra 50% off

One of my favorite things to do during this time of year is to shop the end-of-season sales at my favorite retailers. I can always count on finding huge markdowns on goods that I normally wouldn't spend that much money on. This way, I can score big on current styles while also prepping my closet for next year. Genius, right? J. Crew is one of my fave retailers at this time of year, and right now I'm obsessed with how many stylish winter boots (and other shoes) they've got on offer at deep discounts. Want to go even deeper? You can score an extra 50% off on select boots when you use the code EXTRA at checkout. (Just note that the majority of them are marked as "final sale" and not eligible for returns or exchanges.)

Quick Overview Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede $156 $248 Save $92 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA Copied! Code: EXTRA See at J.Crew

New Nordic Boots $105 $248 Save $143 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA Copied! Code: EXTRA See at J.Crew

Piper Knee-High Boots $238 $378 Save $140 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA Copied! Code: EXTRA See at J.Crew

Knee-High Stacked-Heel Boots $238 $378 Save $140 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA Copied! Code: EXTRA See at J.Crew

I just added four pairs to my shopping cart that would normally add up to more than $1,200. But with the already excellent sale happening right now combined with the promo code, I'm saving over $600. I know, it's thrilling. Basically, you can't miss this sale. Scroll on and see our hand-picked selection of winter boots on sale at J.Crew.

J.Crew New Nordic Boots $105 $248 Save $143 with code With a cozy sherpa lining and durable, paneled leather, these boots will be your winter weather superhero. PS: They come with two sets of laces, so you can switch up depending on your mood that day. Save $143 with code Copied! EXTRA $105 at J.Crew