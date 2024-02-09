Why you can trust us
J.Crew secretly has so many winter shoes on sale right now — including styles for an extra 50% off

You can even grab a pair of cozy shearling boots for $100. It's wild!

Sarah Weldon
Updated
How cute are those shearling-lined boots?! (J.Crew)
One of my favorite things to do during this time of year is to shop the end-of-season sales at my favorite retailers. I can always count on finding huge markdowns on goods that I normally wouldn't spend that much money on. This way, I can score big on current styles while also prepping my closet for next year. Genius, right? J. Crew is one of my fave retailers at this time of year, and right now I'm obsessed with how many stylish winter boots (and other shoes) they've got on offer at deep discounts. Want to go even deeper? You can score an extra 50% off on select boots when you use the code EXTRA at checkout. (Just note that the majority of them are marked as "final sale" and not eligible for returns or exchanges.)

Quick Overview

  • Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede

    $156$248
    Save $92 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • New Nordic Boots

    $105$248
    Save $143 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Piper Knee-High Boots

    $238$378
    Save $140 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Knee-High Stacked-Heel Boots

    $238$378
    Save $140 with code
    See at J.Crew

I just added four pairs to my shopping cart that would normally add up to more than $1,200. But with the already excellent sale happening right now combined with the promo code, I'm saving over $600. I know, it's thrilling. Basically, you can't miss this sale. Scroll on and see our hand-picked selection of winter boots on sale at J.Crew.

J.Crew

Stevie Pull-On Boots in Suede

$156$248
Save $92 with code

Now is the time to wear all the suede that you can, and these booties will have you rocking your next mid-winter get-together. With a stretchy sock-inspired design, you can wear them effortlessly with jeans, dresses, tights — pretty much everything!

Save $92 with code
$156 at J.Crew
J.Crew

New Nordic Boots

$105$248
Save $143 with code

With a cozy sherpa lining and durable, paneled leather, these boots will be your winter weather superhero. PS: They come with two sets of laces, so you can switch up depending on your mood that day. 

Save $143 with code
$105 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Piper Knee-High Boots

$238$378
Save $140 with code

What's more winter than a pair of knee-high boots? The croc-embossed leather of this pair elevate any and every outfit, while the almond-shaped toe and short stacked heel mean that they're easy to walk in.

Save $140 with code
$238 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Knee-High Stacked-Heel Boots

$238$378
Save $140 with code

Of course, you can't go wrong with a pair of light brown knee-high boots — just ask Taylor Swift. Reviews say that this all-season pair is both stylish and comfortable. I highly recommend pairing them with a flowy dress!

Save $140 with code
$238 at J.Crew