J.Crew sale items are an extra 60% off — grab flattering closet essentials under $50 while you can
I've shopped at J.Crew for as long as I can remember. My friends and I used to earmark pages from its catalogs way back when, and it's still one of my absolute favorite stores. More than half of my clothing is from the retailer, so I know bargains when I see them.
Slim Boyfriend Jean in White$18$128Save $110 with code
Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Brick Lane$42$158Save $116 with code
Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater$45$159Save $114 with code
Ruched V-Neck Swim Dress$44$128Save $84 with code
Tie-Front Beach Shirt in Cotton Voile$28$98Save $70 with code
New Quilted Excursion Vest$39$148Save $109 with code
Drapey Shirtdress in Luster Crepe$37$258Save $221 with code
Cocoon Sweater Blazer$36$218Save $182 with code
Parke Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool$40$288Save $248 with code
The mid-season sale, happening right now, is worth your time. Through Monday, select sale items are an extra 60% off with code SHOPSALE. The final discounts are massive: These classic white jeans were originally over $100, but now they're less than $20. And this $200 dress? Down to less than $40! J.Crew fanatics like me are already filling their carts, so you'd be wise to do the same while sizes and colors are plentiful. Need help navigating the offerings? Start with our top J.Crew sale picks under $50.
Summer is coming, and white jeans are a must. Instead of a tight pair of skinny jeans, consider this slim boyfriend cut that's a little looser without looking sloppy. Important styling tip: Nude undies are a must!
If white jeans feel like a risk, go with this flattering wide-leg pair in a medium blue wash. They're available in classic, petite and tall lengths up to a size 37, and most shoppers say they fit true to size.
Who says sweaters are only for winter? This white style is a great transitional piece that you can wear over a dress or pair with jeans and a tee. It's mostly cotton, so it's not too heavy, but there's a hint of alpaca wool to add just a bit of coziness.
Swimsuit season is almost upon us, and this swim dress offers plenty of coverage without feeling matronly or dowdy. Bonus points for the ruching in the tummy area, which does a great job disguising less-than-toned areas.
If it's a cover-up you're looking for, then check out this under-$30 style that's available in black and white. At more than 70% off, why not splurge on both colors?
Tailor-made for walking the dog or early-morning soccer games, this padded vest is both warm and stylish. Unlike some extra-bulky puffer vests that add extra pounds, this one has a slimmer silhouette that still offers insulation on chilly days.
Who doesn't need a black dress in their wardrobe? This pick is made from a soft viscose that drapes over the body. Use the tie to define your waist and create a custom fit that shows off as much (or as little) as you choose.
I'm always cold, so I rarely leave home without a sweater like this sophisticated option. The shawl collar is elegant, and the longer length offers booty coverage — especially nice if you're wearing leggings. It's available in three colors, but the tan shown here is our recommendation if you're looking for something that will complement just about everything in your closet.
People don't talk about J.Crew's suiting enough. The quality is so good (I still wear a J.Crew blazer I bought six years ago!) and the cuts are sharp and polished. This stretch wool blazer is a great investment piece that you can wear with a pencil skirt for an important meeting or with jeans on casual Fridays.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.