J.Crew sale items are an extra 60% off — grab flattering closet essentials under $50 while you can

I've shopped at J.Crew for as long as I can remember. My friends and I used to earmark pages from its catalogs way back when, and it's still one of my absolute favorite stores. More than half of my clothing is from the retailer, so I know bargains when I see them.

The mid-season sale, happening right now, is worth your time. Through Monday, select sale items are an extra 60% off with code SHOPSALE. The final discounts are massive: These classic white jeans were originally over $100, but now they're less than $20. And this $200 dress? Down to less than $40! J.Crew fanatics like me are already filling their carts, so you'd be wise to do the same while sizes and colors are plentiful. Need help navigating the offerings? Start with our top J.Crew sale picks under $50.

J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $45 $159 Save $114 with code Who says sweaters are only for winter? This white style is a great transitional piece that you can wear over a dress or pair with jeans and a tee. It's mostly cotton, so it's not too heavy, but there's a hint of alpaca wool to add just a bit of coziness. Save $114 with code Copied! SHOPSALE $45 at J.Crew

J.Crew Drapey Shirtdress in Luster Crepe $37 $258 Save $221 with code Who doesn't need a black dress in their wardrobe? This pick is made from a soft viscose that drapes over the body. Use the tie to define your waist and create a custom fit that shows off as much (or as little) as you choose. Save $221 with code Copied! SHOPSALE $37 at J.Crew

J.Crew Cocoon Sweater Blazer $36 $218 Save $182 with code I'm always cold, so I rarely leave home without a sweater like this sophisticated option. The shawl collar is elegant, and the longer length offers booty coverage — especially nice if you're wearing leggings. It's available in three colors, but the tan shown here is our recommendation if you're looking for something that will complement just about everything in your closet. Save $182 with code Copied! SHOPSALE $36 at J.Crew

J.Crew Parke Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool $40 $288 Save $248 with code People don't talk about J.Crew's suiting enough. The quality is so good (I still wear a J.Crew blazer I bought six years ago!) and the cuts are sharp and polished. This stretch wool blazer is a great investment piece that you can wear with a pencil skirt for an important meeting or with jeans on casual Fridays. Save $248 with code Copied! SHOPSALE $40 at J.Crew

