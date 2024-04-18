Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

J.Crew sale items are an extra 60% off — grab flattering closet essentials under $50 while you can

Jeanine Edwards
Updated
J.Crew sale items are an extra 60% off — grab flattering closet essentials under $50 while you can

I've shopped at J.Crew for as long as I can remember. My friends and I used to earmark pages from its catalogs way back when, and it's still one of my absolute favorite stores. More than half of my clothing is from the retailer, so I know bargains when I see them.

Quick Overview

  • Slim Boyfriend Jean in White

    $18$128
    Save $110 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Brick Lane

    $42$158
    Save $116 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

    $45$159
    Save $114 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Ruched V-Neck Swim Dress

    $44$128
    Save $84 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Tie-Front Beach Shirt in Cotton Voile

    $28$98
    Save $70 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • New Quilted Excursion Vest

    $39$148
    Save $109 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Drapey Shirtdress in Luster Crepe

    $37$258
    Save $221 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Cocoon Sweater Blazer

    $36$218
    Save $182 with code
    See at J.Crew

  • Parke Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool

    $40$288
    Save $248 with code
    See at J.Crew
See 4 more

The mid-season sale, happening right now, is worth your time. Through Monday, select sale items are an extra 60% off with code SHOPSALE. The final discounts are massive: These classic white jeans were originally over $100, but now they're less than $20. And this $200 dress? Down to less than $40! J.Crew fanatics like me are already filling their carts, so you'd be wise to do the same while sizes and colors are plentiful. Need help navigating the offerings? Start with our top J.Crew sale picks under $50.

J.Crew

Slim Boyfriend Jean in White

$18$128
Save $110 with code

Summer is coming, and white jeans are a must. Instead of a tight pair of skinny jeans, consider this slim boyfriend cut that's a little looser without looking sloppy. Important styling tip: Nude undies are a must!

Save $110 with code
$18 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Brick Lane

$42$158
Save $116 with code

If white jeans feel like a risk, go with this flattering wide-leg pair in a medium blue wash. They're available in classic, petite and tall lengths up to a size 37, and most shoppers say they fit true to size.

Save $116 with code
$42 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

$45$159
Save $114 with code

Who says sweaters are only for winter? This white style is a great transitional piece that you can wear over a dress or pair with jeans and a tee. It's mostly cotton, so it's not too heavy, but there's a hint of alpaca wool to add just a bit of coziness.

Save $114 with code
$45 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Ruched V-Neck Swim Dress

$44$128
Save $84 with code

Swimsuit season is almost upon us, and this swim dress offers plenty of coverage without feeling matronly or dowdy. Bonus points for the ruching in the tummy area, which does a great job disguising less-than-toned areas.

Save $84 with code
$44 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Tie-Front Beach Shirt in Cotton Voile

$28$98
Save $70 with code

If it's a cover-up you're looking for, then check out this under-$30 style that's available in black and white. At more than 70% off, why not splurge on both colors?

Save $70 with code
$28 at J.Crew
J.Crew

New Quilted Excursion Vest

$39$148
Save $109 with code

Tailor-made for walking the dog or early-morning soccer games, this padded vest is both warm and stylish. Unlike some extra-bulky puffer vests that add extra pounds, this one has a slimmer silhouette that still offers insulation on chilly days.

Save $109 with code
$39 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Drapey Shirtdress in Luster Crepe

$37$258
Save $221 with code

Who doesn't need a black dress in their wardrobe? This pick is made from a soft viscose that drapes over the body. Use the tie to define your waist and create a custom fit that shows off as much (or as little) as you choose.

Save $221 with code
$37 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Cocoon Sweater Blazer

$36$218
Save $182 with code

I'm always cold, so I rarely leave home without a sweater like this sophisticated option. The shawl collar is elegant, and the longer length offers booty coverage — especially nice if you're wearing leggings. It's available in three colors, but the tan shown here is our recommendation if you're looking for something that will complement just about everything in your closet.

Save $182 with code
$36 at J.Crew
J.Crew

Parke Blazer in Italian Stretch Wool

$40$288
Save $248 with code

People don't talk about J.Crew's suiting enough. The quality is so good (I still wear a J.Crew blazer I bought six years ago!) and the cuts are sharp and polished. This stretch wool blazer is a great investment piece that you can wear with a pencil skirt for an important meeting or with jeans on casual Fridays.

Save $248 with code
$40 at J.Crew

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.