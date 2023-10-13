These JBL headphones are back to Black Friday prices — starting at just $25

At the risk of stating the obvious, JBL is one of the most well-known brands in audio, and for good reason. The company’s speakers and audio accessories typically have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. JBL's over-ear cans are especially popular and Amazon has several models on sale for up to 50% off. Go into the New Year with superior audio quality and meet your reading goal for the year by listening to audiobooks.

Great sound for a great price

On-ear headphones typically offer a more immersive audio experience than earbuds, plus some users find them a lot more comfortable. Well, JBL's Tune 510BT are better than most. How? Let us count the ways. They offer the brand's signature Pure Bass sound and have wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. Then there's their workhorse of a battery, which will give you up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. How about some voice assistance? Just press the button on the ear cup and get Siri or Google on the job.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one shopper. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all. Very comfortable. Not tight on my head at all. I travel on airplanes twice a month, so I wear these for hours on end. No earache or head pressure. I also like that the controls aren't directly on the side, so when I doze on a plane the volume doesn't get adjusted or pause is hit.... Sound is crisp, bass is bumping, volume is perfect — no complaints!”

Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones — White $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Tune-510BT-Ear-Headphones/dp/B092CP8ZH4 $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

The total package

Know what? When it comes to the 760NCs, the following testimonial is more convincing than any sales pitch of ours....

"I have two young kids and needed some noise-cancelling headphones when I started working from home. I didn't want to spend $350 for Sony or Bose, so I took a chance on these ones, and I'm super glad I did," said this mother-knows-best. "I also recently took a flight and put the noise cancelling to the test, and I ended up falling asleep on the plane because it worked so well — ha, ha. I've never done that before. You can stop comparing headphones, because these ones are perfect!"

Tune 760NC Wireless Headphones — Blue $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.