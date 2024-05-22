Japanese-style mochi doughnut shop opens in Myrtle Beach. It’s the first in the area

There’s a new kind of gourmet doughnut in town.

Mochinut has opened in Myrtle Beach, offering a union of mochi, pronounced moh-chee - a Japanese-style rice cake - with American-style doughnuts.

The store, located at 391 Seaboard St. #K2, also serves Korean corn dogs and Boba tea.

A new gourmet doughnut store, Mochinut, has opened in Myrtle Beach. The store sells doughnuts that combine the Japanese-style mochi with the American-style doughnut. It also sells Korean corn dogs.

While there are locations in North Carolina and South Carolina, and one to soon open in Tennessee, this is the first Mochinut in Myrtle Beach.

Giselle Sanders, owns the Myrtle Beach store, and operates it with her family, which includes son Tristin Sanders and husband, Tony.

Tristin Sanders helps his mother, Giselle Sanders, operate Mochinut, a new gourmet doughnut store that has opened in Myrtle Beach. The store sells doughnuts that combine the Japanese-style mochi with the American-style doughnut. It also sells Korean corn dogs.

The family moved to Myrtle Beach from Washington state, where Giselle Sanders worked as a registered nurse. And although she is still an RN, she decided to switch gears and become a franchisee with the company.

Sanders said the doughnuts are unique because of the use of rice flour. They are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside, she said. In addition, the use of rice flour helps with those who have a gluten allergy.

The doughnuts, which come in assorted flavors, originated in Hawaii and are growing in popularity.

The corn dogs, too, are coated in a rice flour batter that come with a choice of spicy sausage, mozzarella or a half dog and half mozzarella cheese. They are then covered with topping, such as diced potatoes and breadcrumbs, and deep fried to order.

A new gourmet doughnut store, Mochinut, has opened in Myrtle Beach. The store sells doughnuts that combine the Japanese-style mochi with the American-style doughnut. It also sells Korean corn dogs.

The Myrtle Beach shop will have its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday.