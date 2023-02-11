Jane Fonda, former aerobics icon, explains why working out is so important: 'You want to be able to make love'

Jane Fonda opens up about exercise. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jane Fonda has revealed that while she doesn’t enjoy working out, she’s thankful that she’s done it her entire life.

The screen icon and former VHS fitness mogul is currently the brand ambassador of H&M’s Move collection. This week, the 85 year old shared her motivations for working out with the crowd at an H&M Move event in Brooklyn, per Vanity Fair .

The 80 for Brady star explained, “Now, why do I do it and why did I used to do it all the time is because when it was over, I felt so good. I hated doing it. I never liked working out, but I feel so good afterwards that I just do it.”

To those looking to move their bodies more, Fonda offered this advice: “Do a little bit outside your comfort zone, but not too much. And find something that you enjoy — because if you don’t enjoy it, you’re probably not gonna keep it up.”

The Grace and Frankie actress reminded the crowd that if you move more, you won’t regret it.

“Let me just talk from the perspective of someone who’s 85,” she said. “Every day I thank God that I worked out when I was younger. You’ve got to stay strong. You have to be able, when you’re driving your car, to look over your shoulder to see where you’re backing up. You know, this goes away after a while unless you [move].”

She continued, “I have a grandson who’s [three and a half] years old, and I can still pick him up. I mean, I have to bend my knees and it takes a long time to get him up there, but I can still pick him up. You want to be able to stay strong just to live a safe life. You want to be able to carry your own bags. You want to be able to make love.”

Although she cites movement as a great way to keep up in and out of the bedroom, in 2022, Fonda told Yahoo Life she has since "closed up shop" in that arena — and it was entirely her choice to do so.

"I have ridden my sexuality along into my older age and very happily so, and I'm grateful for that," she said. "It takes courage and a willingness. What's important is to know that you don't have to stay sexually active, [but] you can stay sexual. We always have those vibrators that are getting more and more sophisticated every year. And, um, boy — do I get sent a lot of vibrators."

She added that it's important not to assume that once women hit a "certain age, we have to stop being sexual."

"It can continue if you choose — it's all a question of choice," Fonda explained. "We should have a choice if we want to remain sexual into our 70s, 80s, 90s."

