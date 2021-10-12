Jamie Lee Curtis hates the term 'anti-aging': 'Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70?'

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of Hollywood's greatest natural beauties, but according to her, that's always been a very conscious choice.

"I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I've had the trial and error of the other part," she told Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane on Tuesday. "I did plastic surgery — it didn't work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.

"I tried to do everything you can do with your hair," she said. "Personally it felt humiliating. I would go into the nail salon, the smell of the chemicals, the feeling of that color on my hair, the wearing the thing, sitting under the hairdryer. I was like, for what?"

Curtis photographed in her Los Angeles apartment in 1978. (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images)

The actress, 62, has certainly experimented with her hair over the decades — going from brunette to long blonde locks, and finally to a short pixie cut, which she says came about after a series of hair mishaps.

"Very early on in my career, I had a perm and then had to dye my hair for a movie and it burned my hair off my head," she explained. "The first time I cut my hair short, I went, 'Oh! Oh my god. Oh, wow. I look like me.'"

Since then, she's also stopped dying her hair brown — pivoting away from her iconic look made famous in 1994's True Lies, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

For Curtis, natural doesn't stop at her hair color.

"I've also been an advocate for not f***ing with your face," Curtis said. "And the term 'anti-aging.' What? What are you talking about? We're all going to f****ing age. We’re all gonna die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70? I want to look 70 when I'm 70!"

This isn't the first time the Halloween Kills star has been outspoken about eschewing plastic surgery.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," she recently told Fast Company. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

Story continues

Curtis at the 9th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 1998. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Curtis is part of a growing movement of Hollywood starlets who've chosen to embrace their natural gray hair.

Earlier this year, Andie MacDowell revealed her long gray hair at the Cannes Film Festival, later telling The Zoe Report that she'd "been wanting to" go gray "for a few years. Then when COVID happened and I saw the roots coming in, I thought it suited me."

"I think women are tired of the idea that you can’t get old and be beautiful," MacDowell said. "Men get old and we keep loving them. And I want to be like a man. I want to be beautiful and I don’t want to screw with myself to be beautiful."

In a February interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jane Fonda said she's never been happier letting her hair go grey at age 83. "Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals —I’m through with that," she said.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.