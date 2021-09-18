Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates her birthday with a retro rollerskating party: 'I rolled into 50 like...'

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 50th birthday with a rollerskating party. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith just threw herself a very retro birthday party.

The Red Table Talk host turned 50 on September 18, and rang in the special day with friends and family at “Jada’s Roller Rink.” Attendees at the roller skating event included longtime family friend Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns. While daughter Willow Smith couldn’t join the festivities, Smith’s son Jaden and stepson Trey, from her husband Will Smith’s first marriage, were in attendance.

Video: Jada Pinkett Smith gets a meaningful new tattoo

Smith took to her Instagram Story to share details of the event. In one video, she posed under a neon sign that read Jada’s Roller Rink. She captioned the video, “I rolled into 50 like…”

She also shared a video of the roller rink at night, writing, “I got to skate under Mother Moon for the first time in my life.”

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates her birthday. (Photo: Instagram/Jada Pinkett Smith)

Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who co-hosts Red Table Talk alongside Jada and Willow, gushed over her daughter on Instagram, sharing several throwback photos of the Girls Trip star.

“​​50 years ago today @ 12:38pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz. I was and still am so very proud,” she wrote. “I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude. In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine.”

Earlier this summer, Smith debuted a new shaved head look to usher in the new decade of her life — and said her daughter was the person who encouraged her to take the plunge.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," the Gotham alum captioned the July 12 post. "BUT… my 50's are ‘bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."