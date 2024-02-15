This Jackson restaurant was named one of best in the US. Here's what you must try

Stamps Super Burgers is a popular, family-friendly, well-known burger restaurant located in Jackson, Mississippi, and this week, it has made national news: Along with 46 other restaurants, Stamps Super Burgers was included in the 2024 USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year list.

"This is a huge honor," said Phil Stamps Jr., the second generation to own and run Stamps Super Burgers. "I'm filled with so much excitement from all the recognition Stamps has received. That location of the restaurant originally started with my grandmother and grandfather in 1970 when they purchased it from Canterbury Grocery, and the entire family operated that business as a grocery and meat market for a while before transitioning over to burgers in 1986.

"My aunts and uncles all had influence and worked at that location so when my grandfather stepped away from the original location, my father stepped in and continued to own and operate at that location where he put his touch on the business and started to make changes so that we would be more operational and more functional as a restaurant and not a grocery store."

What's the best restaurant near you? Check out USA TODAY's 2024 Restaurants of the Year.

USA TODAY's Restaurants of the Year 2024 How the list of best restaurants was decided

Cordell Spann, prep and grill cook, places a patty onto a bun at Stamps Super Burgers in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

What makes Stamps stand out?

For the inaugural list, there are 47 USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year 2024.

A Black-owned family business, Stamps has legions of loyal fans and a casual walk-in atmosphere. Stamps serves all with a juicy burger, potato fries and a vibe you just can't help but love to feel. Co-owned by Phil Stamps Sr., who gives everyone a greeting when they walk into Stamps, the restaurant has been operating in the Washington Addition neighborhood in West Jackson since 1986.

The kitchen is an open area at the center of the restaurant with a Stamps employee who will more than likely be working behind the counter hand-making their famous beef patties or slicing potatoes for fries as a side right in front of your eyes.

The signature Stamps burger is constructed with mayonnaise, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and cheese with pickle, onions and mustard with other choices of wings, a turkey burger or portobello burger.

"We just want to continue to build relationships with people so that we can continue to grow our media platforms and take advantage of opportunities like this of such an amazing recognition and of course growing the business and having conversations with economic developers not only in the city of Jackson but other cities to grow our business and provide incentives for smaller businesses like ours to come to their city," Stamps Jr. said.

What to order at Stamps Superburgers:

Burgers. It's one huge burger. Choose from an 11-ounce burger, a cheeseburger, a turkey burger or even a vegan portobello burger that weighs 11 ounces or sometimes more. The brave can try a "Double Super Burger," with two 11-ounce patties.

The Double Super Burger has two 11-ounce patties to satisfy any appetite, seen at Stamps Super Burgers in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Sandwiches. Grilled chicken sandwich, Smoked sausage sandwich of 8-ounce beef or a turkey bologna sandwich of thick-cut bologna.

Wings. With a choice of eight, 14, or 20 pieces, the wings come in lemon pepper, sweet and spicy, old fashion or buffalo flavored.

Salads. Chicken with tender chicken breast, marinated, seasoned, and grilled or just a regular garden salad with freshly cut lettuce topped with tomatoes, pickles, and onions.

See the full menu.

Details: Stamps Superburgers 1801 Dalton St., Jackson, Miss.; 601-352-4555, StampsSuperburger.com.

Know an event coming up, restaurant opening or have a good story idea? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Stamps Super Burgers restaurant review: The best things on the mneu