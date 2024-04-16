J. Press Makes a Perfect All-Seasons Sport Coat 



I’m not a suit guy, but everyone needs one at some point: for weddings, job interviews, that first week at the new job when you’re still pretending to be professional. You go to J. Crew or Banana Republic and get something reasonably stylish, inoffensive, and affordable to suit most of your needs.

Adulthood didn’t prepare me for the multitude of “in-between” scenarios where you need a variety of other professional attire. There are semi-formal events, semi- semi-formal, formal once removed, casual before sunset and then dressy casual afterward. I don’t want to wear my suit to press events or dinner with my favorite former college professor while she’s in town.

Anyone who’s worth their salt in the menswear game is definitely screaming “sport coat! Sport coat!” by now. Sport coats are designed for semi-formal occasions, patterned jackets that are meant for a mix-and-match situation (whereas blazers are solid, and can be matched). For someone who’s as casual as I am, a sport coat can still feel too stuffy, too attention-grabbing. Not to mention, stiff, uncomfortable, and sweaty. Luckily, I don’t have that problem with J. Press’ line of sport coats, namely, their “Pennant Label,” which tends to lean slimmer and younger. The brand’s Summer Tweed Sport Coat is both dashing and streetwear stylish, incredibly easy to layer up for cooler weather and dress down for the summer. It’s unstructured in the best way, super flexible and breathable – it feels like I’m wearing my favorite windbreaker.

Suits always make me feel like I’m playacting at being older than I am, which I imagine is the instinct of anyone who wasn’t in a business frat. But the unstructured and unrestrictive fit of the Summer Tweed – even though the Pennant products are slimmer than J. Press’ regular line – ensure a fit that doesn’t call attention to itself. The sport coat, which J. Press releases some version of every spring, is a classic for a reason – the Ivy Style brand is really good at making something that looks good on everyone while being adaptable to various modes of seriousness.

I tried the coat out with a couple of different outfits in a variety of different scenarios over the last few months: a week of press events for which I only packed a carry-on, visiting my old high school as a Career Day presenter, and the office. During the press trip, the blazer paired just as well with a white button-down from J. Crew as it did with a white T-shirt from Jungmaven. (Dark jeans both times.) At Career Day – a little colder that afternoon – it layered nicely with a black crew-neck sweater from Alex Mill, and again, dark jeans. (It struck the right vibe; I was meeting teenagers, and desperately wanted to seem cool and professional without seeming like the tryhard English teacher who tells you Shakespeare and Drake have more in common than you might think.) And needless to say, it’s a great office look, elevating corduroy trousers and a v-neck.

I’m still not a suit guy, and I’m not even really a sport coat guy – but this is a great option for those occasions it’s easier to pretend that I am.

