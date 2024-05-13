New Italian restaurant to open location in former Hurricane Colinz. Here’s what we know

An Italian restaurant headed by an established Myrtle Beach chef is set to open in the former Hurricane Colinz in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

Benny Rappa the Italian Fisherman, located at 203 Sea Mountain Highway, will open in the former Hurricane Colinz space, according to signs outside the restaurant. Benny and Michele Rappa, from Benny Rappa’s Trattoria, are hoping to create a restaurant serving “upper scale seafood with an Italian flare,” Benny Rappa said.

The Rappas opened Benny Rappa’s Trattoria in North Myrtle Beach in 1996. They changed the name to Benny’s Trattoria and sold the restaurant in 2019 so Benny Rappa could retire.

In the past five years, Benny Rappa said his customers have been asking him when he plans to open another restaurant. He said he also likes to stay busy in a way he can’t during retirement, so he decided to start Benny Rappa the Italian Fisherman.

There is no set opening date for Benny Rappa the Italian Fisherman but Michele Rappa told The Sun News she anticipates to open this summer. Once open, the hours will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday as well as 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

One of the signs informing customers that Benny Rappa the Italian Fisherman is going to be opening in the former Hurricane Colinz space.

Hurricane Colinz shut down in November after owner Colin Muirhead was diagnosed with cancer, The Sun News reported. Muirhead said he typically closed the restaurant during the offseason starting in November, but decided not to reopen after his cancer diagnosis.

This is Muirhead’s second battle with cancer, and he said he is undergoing chemotherapy for the next five to eight months.

Hurricane Colinz in North Myrtle Beach has closed. The owners decided to close after life-altering news. March 26, 2024

Benny’s Trattoria is known for its menu that changes daily and Benny Rappa said he will continue this at the new restaurant.

“I’m excited to see my local customers again,” Benny Rappa said.