'It holds everything in': Kyle Richards loves this best-selling sports bra, on sale for just $18

Kyle Richards knows all about looking great in athletic wear — after all, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is well known for keeping in top shape, even at 55 years old. One of her gym go-tos? The aptly-named The Gym People Longline Sports Bra, on sale at Amazon now for just $18 (down from $27). That means you can grab this celeb-beloved, No. 1 bestselling top for over 30% off for as long as this limited-time deal lasts.

Why is this a good deal?

Many Amazon shoppers compare this longline sports bra to the mega-popular Lululemon Align Tank, which runs for nearly $70 a pop. Comparatively, the Gym People top is under $20 now, meaning you can purchase three (and a half) different colors of this beloved bra for the price of just one Align Tank. That's a pretty amazing deal to us! Even better? This is the best price we've seen on the bra since January, so if you'd like to grab one (or two, or three ...) for your spring wardrobe prep, it's a good idea to buy now.

Why do I need this?

On an Amazon Live that dove into her gym bag essentials, Kyle shared what, in her opinion, makes this bra truly special. "This sports bra is great. It holds everything in." She added, "You know when [sports bras] are either too thick or too thin? This is the perfect thickness."

And that's not all: "I don't like when [sports bras are] too short, I like them to come down," the Halloween Ends star shared, gesturing to her mid-torso. "So, this is one of my favorite ones... this is great, great, great."

With temperatures that are almost warm, this sports bra is indeed great, great, great for layering — throw it on under a blouse or a button-down shirt and you’re ready for work, brunch or errands. It’s made with breathable, moisture-wicking and stretchy fabric so it’s easy to pull on and off. Plus, it has removable padding and comes in sizes XS–3XL with a choice of 29 different colors. It's easy to see why this bra is a #1 best seller on Amazon.

What reviewers say

Kyle isn't the only megafan of this longline bra — the over 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon are pretty convincing, too.

One excited shopper compared it to the Lululemon Align Tank. "Great, affordable longline bra option! Very similar to the Lululemon align long line bra — fabric is SLIGHTLY different but not enough to change my opinion that this is a great affordable option!"

"I must say, it exceeded all my expectations," wrote a surprised shopper. "The quality is simply amazing, evident from the moment you touch the fabric. It feels durable and well-crafted, ensuring it will withstand even the most rigorous workouts. One of the standout features for me is the fit. It's not just functional; it's super cute! The design flatters my body shape beautifully, accentuating the positives and providing a boost of confidence during my workouts. The supportive nature of the top is also a game-changer. It keeps everything in place, offering the stability and comfort needed to push through intense exercise sessions without any distractions. What's truly impressive is its versatility. While it's perfect for workouts, it's also suitable for other occasions. I've worn it out for a drink with friends, and it looks just as stylish paired with jeans or shorts. The adaptability of this top makes it a staple in my wardrobe."

"This sports bra/tank is hands down the most comfortable and flattering that I have ever come across," wrote one happy customer. "It provides great support and — it’s sexy! And it’s so comfortable — it isn’t super tight and still provides the support. It fits like it’s tailored to me. I use it as a sports bra, or as a tank under flannels, cardigans, button downs, etc. So comfortable I even love to sleep in it! Perfect for hiking as well, errands, anything."

One helpful wearer did advise, "For fit, I’d recommend [searching] through the reviews for someone with a similar body type to you. I checked the size chart and then ordered a large based off of that, but it didn’t fit me as well, so I bought the other ones in a Medium, which fit perfectly." They added, "This shirt is quite possibly the best clothing item I’ve ever owned — I’ve now bought it in five colors!"

