This wildly popular, long-lasting under eye concealer is just $20 — but only for today

Dark circles and under eye bags are common, but that doesn't mean you have to like them. That's where under eye concealer comes in. This handy tool can help cover up dark circles and more, leaving you with a brighter, more youthful appearance. Heads up: Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices by $9 on IT Cosmetics' hugely popular Bye Bye Under Eye concealer in a whopping 24 shades. There are a bunch of other beauty products on one-day sale right now from IT, Urban Decay and more, but this is the deal you definitely don't want to miss.

Why is it a good deal?

At baseline, makeup is expensive and quality beauty products aren't cheap, making it important to jump on a good sale when you see it. IT's under eye concealer hasn't been priced this low since early spring — and it was for a very limited time.

Why do I need this?

With everything you've got going on in your life, the odds are high you're going to be dealing with dark circles under your eyes here and there, if not on a daily basis. When you throw the stress of the holiday season into the mix and all the pictures that are being taken, a quality under eye concealer is a worthwhile investment.

IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Under Eye concealer is the brand's bestselling waterproof concealer. It provides coverage for dark circles, hyperpigmentation, age spots and general discoloration for up to 24 hours, so you can slap it on in the morning and feel confident that you're still covered when you hit up holiday parties that night.

This concealer is designed to improve the look of wrinkles without the dreaded creasing or cracking. It's incredibly simple to use: Just dot it on with your fingers and blend it with a blush. It can even be worn as a foundation in a pinch.

By the way, this concealer comes in a massive range of 24 shades, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

See ya, dark circles. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 5,500 Amazon shoppers rave about this concealer's impressive coverage and durability.

"If you are like me you have a drawer full of products that did not work. This one does," shared a five-star fan. "It takes a fair bit of a squeeze to get a tiny bit out but then, viola, once you spread it (I use a brush) your dark circles disappear! It lasts all day and if you take the excess and use as an eyeshadow base, you get a great primed lid too. This tube will last ages, so little do you use each time."

A fellow happy customer said they "always have one of these on hand," adding, "when you really have something you need to hide, you want this." (Some fans say it even provides long-lasting coverage for tattoos.)

Another satisfied shopper said they've been using this concealer for close to a decade. "The coverage is amazing," they wrote. "Having little kids and getting little sleep causes this dark under eyes and this truly saves the day!! Lays smoothly on the skin and lasts all day. It also brightens up the under eye as well as covering the dark circles!"

Again, this sale is just for today. Stock up now at a sweet discount while you still can.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $33 $134 Save $101 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $50 $200 Save $150 with Prime See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 20 Strips $34 $55 Save $21 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Crocs Classic Lined Clog $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-On Boot $55 $75 Save $20 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 See at Amazon