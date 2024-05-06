Irish Hills Chamber: Manitou Beach Village businesses have May 11 Spring Fling event

The Manitou Beach Village businesses are holding a Spring Fling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, with specials throughout the businesses including Ang & Co, Devils Lake View Living, Lakeside Café, Trends Hair Salon, Two Lakes Tavern, The Manitou Beach Boat House Art Gallery and Paula’s Poop Deck.

Hidden Lake Gardens presents the second annual “Earth, Water & Sky” event, a family-friendly celebration of natural resources taking place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. This event will feature speakers, a photo gallery, a tree planting ceremony and the option to visit the Reach for the Sky Canopy Walk. Food will be available for purchase. Register at hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Brooklyn American Legion is holding its “Cash Bash” from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Tickets are $50, open to the public. Doors open and dinner is at 6 p.m. with the first draw at 7 p.m.

The Cambridge Junction Historical State Park’s Farmers Market will start on Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue every Sunday through the summer except July 14 and Aug. 18.

Clark Lake Golf Club is holding a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday May 12. Reservations are preferred by calling 517-592-6259.

Eagles Nest is holding a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Don't forget to make reservations ahead of time by calling 517-529-7116 to secure your spot.

Cherry Creek Cellars celebrates “Mom with Mimosas and Music” from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday May 12. Live music with Mike Lee is from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy mimosas by the pitcher or glass, a special food menu, food truck and flowers. All ages are welcome with no cover charge and no reservations required.

Brooklyn Big Boy Car Show nights will begin on Wednesday, May 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and continue every Wednesday, weather permitting, through the summer. Enjoy a live DJ, 50/50 and driver prizes.

Harold’s Place is holding a Charcuterie and Cocktail class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. All participants will get their own wooden keepsake board, all the food to build their board, one cocktail (or mocktail) and a small snack to enjoy before the class. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite or call 517-206-3256.

