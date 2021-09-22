Ireland Baldwin poses in bikini and shares message about self-love: ‘Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves’

Ireland Baldwin is unapologetically beautiful!

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old model shared several photos showing her wearing a burgundy bikini as she showed off her abs and butt. Baldwin used the caption to share a message about self-love.

Ireland Baldwin continues to inspire her fans getting real about self-love. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human," she wrote.

Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments to talk about how amazing she looked and to praise her for showing the beauty of real bodies.

"4th photo is so gorg. Love u," Sailor Brinkley-Cook said.

"So stunning," Meghan Trainor wrote.

"Thank you for your courage and willingness to be so open and authentic! Your openness is remarkable and inspiring!" a fan noted.

"If you're healthy & happy that's all you need," a commenter added.

"Love this. LOVE it. Real light, real skin, real lady !!!! Absolutely beautiful," someone continued.

This is far from the first time that Baldwin has used social media as a way to send a message about the importance of self-love. In May, she also posed in a leopard print bikini on the side of a tub to share her own PSA.

"It’s incredibly freeing to stop worrying about what others think of you and being imprisoned by constantly thinking of what you can do to make people like you!!" she captioned the photos.

In 2018, Baldwin also opened up about her struggles with eating disorders, specifically anorexia, on an Instagram Story with an old photo of herself that she deemed an "anorexia throwback."

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance!" she admitted. "Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn't worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn't worth it!!"