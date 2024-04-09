Iowa State offers workshops for landowners who want to dig into conservation, soil health

A high-clearance cover crop seeder on display during an event held by the Iowa Agricultural Water Alliance to mark the 10th anniversary of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction StrategyI. owa State University Extension is offering a new program that targets landowners in the Des Moines River watershed, helping them learn more about conservation practices.

Iowa landowners interested in learning more about soil health and conservation have a chance to dig in through a new Iowa State University Extension program.

ISU Extension plans to connect landowners with conservation, agronomy, finance and legal experts to learn more about ways to improve their farms. The program is targeting landowners in the Des Moines River watershed, a water source for about 600,000 residents in the Des Moines metro area.

This is the first year for the program, which asks participants to commit to attending six in-person educational workshops from June to August. Conservation workshops will focus on practices like planting cover crops, reducing tillage and using perennials as well as obtaining financial incentives for conservation practices. A legal workshop will include discussions on lease structures, taxes and sharing expenses.

More: Is Iowa's water cleaner after ten years of state efforts? It depends who you ask.

A communication workshop will cover strategies for talking about conservation practices with family members, tenants and others important to the farming operation.

The program acknowledges that there are many steps in implementing conservation practices, ISU says: “We know landowners care about their land and value stewardship, but may need help navigating the financial, legal and relational aspects of transitioning to conservation land management.”

The workshops, lasting between two to three hours, will take place in central or north-central Iowa.

The deadline to apply is April 19. Interested landowners may apply by taking a short survey, available at the ISU extension website at naturalresources.extension.iastate.edu/programs/landowner-education, to assess if the program is a good fit.

Those with questions about the program should contact ISU's Catherine DeLong at crdelong@iastate.edu or Julia Baker at jaclymer@iastate.edu.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: ISU seeks to connect landowners with conservation, soil health experts