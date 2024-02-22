The Internet Is In Shambles After Fox News Claimed Black Voters Would Go For Trump Because He Is Selling Sneakers

It's an election year... yay.

Which leads me to this ignorant at best, horribly racist at worst, take by Fox News analyst Raymond Arroyo.

In case you missed it, former President and leading 2024 GOP candidate Donald Trump pulled up to Sneakercon in Philadelphia this past weekend. His mission? To sell his new sneakers, called the Never Surrender Gold Hi-Tops (probably to help pay off his hefty legal fees).

Donald Trump isn’t a sneakerhead. But at Sneaker Con, a frenetic streetwear fair held in Philadelphia on Saturday, the former president and current Republican front-runner introduced his $399 “Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker.” https://t.co/jYY8N4x6B3 — WSJ. Magazine (@WSJMag) February 22, 2024

The shoes, which sold for $399 and had a limited production, sold out. However, it's worth noting I cannot find a pair on StockX or GOAT, which is the best way to gauge if sneakerheads actually care about the shoe.

The Never Surrender Gold Hi-Tops were the topic of Arroyo's Fox News segment, where he claimed that Black voters are hopping off the Biden train to join MAGA because, you guessed it, Black people love sneakers. "This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers," Arroyo stated. "This a big deal, certainly in the inner city," he continued. "So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they're like, 'Wait a minute, this is cool.' He's reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I've ever seen."

#FoxNews says #trump new sneakers connect to #BlackVoter because we love #sneakers 🤔🤨. I thought this was fake until I heard it! pic.twitter.com/vpgII3XKin — BMB Empower Network (@BmbEmpower) February 22, 2024

Of course, the internet had some thoughts.

Oh no, not the "Air Defendant."

#Trump really out here selling sneakers? They must be called the #AirDefendant, you don't wear them on the court, you wear them to court! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) February 18, 2024

It's pretty clear what they think of Black people.

These MAGA racists think black people will move to Trump because black people love sneakers. This is what they think of us. pic.twitter.com/hx8kLUiJHv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 22, 2024

I couldn't agree more.

This melanin deficient talking head thinks Black people are going to vote for Trump because “Black people love sneakers.“He also thinks all Black people live “in the inner city“Racists say the dumbest things. pic.twitter.com/CXn5NdsvHX — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 22, 2024

The streets of NYC have spoken.

.@JoshJohnson hits the streets of NYC to see what the real sneaker experts think of Trump’s sneakers 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/KqNnDNTR8P — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 21, 2024

These must be the volume 2s.

That actually has a nice ring to it.

This guy on TikTok called Trump’s sneakers the January 6s and the Air Fraud Ones pic.twitter.com/akholKdjvp — Linds (@LinnyPee) February 22, 2024

The Trump family photo I didn't know I needed.

Please Lordy let Trump and his children be photographed wearing his golden sneakers. — reverendD 🌊🇺🇦 (@reverendD10) February 22, 2024

Is this a plot twist though?

trump sneakers plot twist: they’re made in Mexico from Chinese materials — JÜNE (@June_sKinnyBlak) February 22, 2024

This is probably how they think the Black community is going to respond.

Yum. Yum. Can’t wait for that Trump/ Popeyes chicken special. I’ll run down there in my Trump sneakers and pick up a watermelon on the way. pic.twitter.com/PeFlrtsWOi — Why *Anti-Racist Baby* Gee (@SheWhygee) February 22, 2024

Preach!

I'm a Black woman, and I will NOT be voting for Donald Trump. Nor will I spend a dime on those ugly ass sneakers. — Sonya Ramos (@sdbeckrum66) February 22, 2024

Feels more like 1984 to me.

I cannot believe that on Fox News said that a news reporter said that a black voters will move to trump black people loves sneakers. WHAT THE FUCK. WE ARE IN 2024. THE FUCKING IRONY. — Jordie Hendrix🛡⚔️ (@JordieHendrix) February 22, 2024

I can smell the hot glue from here.

trump sneakers?They look like they reek of fake leather, hot glue, and bad decisions. Mess.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TheeCodingQueen 👑💗🦋 (@ChildPleez007) February 22, 2024

Yikes.

Would you pay $399 for something if the seller told you he's not sure when it will be delivered to you, what exactly it will look like, and you can't get a refund?'We are not liable': Fine print says Trump gold sneakers won't ship for months https://t.co/67jaMWW2gM — Allen Rozansky (@EstProtector) February 22, 2024

Are we even shocked this was Fox News' take?

That shit fox put out about trumps sneakers getting black people to vote for him has gotta be one of the most offensive things I’ve ever seen that shit was crazy 😂😂 — The Most High (@Mason_Mcvey) February 22, 2024

*Starts shucking and jiving*

Blacks are voting for Trump because he came out with sneakers and black LOVE sneakers according to Fox News. Tune in next month when Trump hands out chicken and watermelon pic.twitter.com/CyB414Fo9J — Power in the People (@NFLfam100) February 22, 2024

Even rocks can't be THAT dumb.

This just shows you how out of touch fox and cronies are with black Americans. We dgaf about no gold sneakers especially to vote for Trump — Ed zefic (@Cantankerous_ed) February 22, 2024

Never shocked, but forever appalled.

Im not shocked Trump sees black people as simpletons that will vote for him based on his new sneakers. But the craziest part to me is not recognizing those sneakers are UGLY af. — nope (@PrinceHAK33M) February 22, 2024

We are truly an unserious nation.

Saying black people will vote for Trump cuz they like sneakers is on another type of level 💀💀💀 Just can’t take nothing too serious anymore. — Wade Wilson 🖕🏽🫠 (@KymGotti) February 22, 2024

