The Internet Is In Shambles After Fox News Claimed Black Voters Would Go For Trump Because He Is Selling Sneakers

It's an election year... yay.

That means your feeds will be saturated with weird stories about both parties trying to win over voters.

Which leads me to this ignorant at best, horribly racist at worst, take by Fox News analyst Raymond Arroyo.

In case you missed it, former President and leading 2024 GOP candidate Donald Trump pulled up to Sneakercon in Philadelphia this past weekend. His mission? To sell his new sneakers, called the Never Surrender Gold Hi-Tops (probably to help pay off his hefty legal fees).

The shoes, which sold for $399 and had a limited production, sold out. However, it's worth noting I cannot find a pair on StockX or GOAT, which is the best way to gauge if sneakerheads actually care about the shoe.

The Never Surrender Gold Hi-Tops were the topic of Arroyo's Fox News segment, where he claimed that Black voters are hopping off the Biden train to join MAGA because, you guessed it, Black people love sneakers. "This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers," Arroyo stated. "This a big deal, certainly in the inner city," he continued. "So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they're like, 'Wait a minute, this is cool.' He's reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I've ever seen."

Of course, the internet had some thoughts.

Oh no, not the "Air Defendant."

It's pretty clear what they think of Black people.

I couldn't agree more.

The streets of NYC have spoken.

These must be the volume 2s.

That actually has a nice ring to it.

The Trump family photo I didn't know I needed.

Is this a plot twist though?

This is probably how they think the Black community is going to respond.

Preach!

Feels more like 1984 to me.

I can smell the hot glue from here.

Yikes.

Are we even shocked this was Fox News' take?

*Starts shucking and jiving*

Even rocks can't be THAT dumb.

Never shocked, but forever appalled.

We are truly an unserious nation.

What do you think about the Never Surrender High-Tops and the Fox News segment? Let me know in the comment section below!