The Internet Is Roasting Lara Trump’s Claims About Her & Eric’s Children’s Nighttime Routine

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump recently divulged what her and Eric Trump’s kids do as a nightly tradition. What seemed relatively normal then turned into an internet frenzy, with many online users roasting Lara, who claims her kids do this patriotic act before bed every night.

In a recent talk with CPAC via Ok Magazine, she said, “Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and we do bedtime with our kids. And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?”

More from SheKnows

While many Trump supporters raised this act, many users on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, have roasted her for this claim. Many have alleged that she’s lying, that that’s a “red flag,” and more.

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

One user wrote, “That’s not the flex that she thinks it is. Imagine mentioning to friends or on a first date that you used to say the pledge of allegiance before going to sleep when you were young.”

“lol, no they don’t,” another user said, with one more adding, “First of all, I seriously doubt it. Secondly, shouldn’t a good “christian” family be saying prayers before bed?? Hmmmm…”

So it seems many people across the board don’t quite believe Lara’s claims, and thus, a new spree of roasts have come after her.

For those who don’t know, Lara and Eric Trump have two children together named Eric “Luke” Trump, 6, and Carolina Dorothy Trump, 4.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.