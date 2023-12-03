I test kitchen gear for a living and the Instant Pot Vortex is my fave air fryer — plus it's over 45% off

I've got all the kitchen appliances you can think of, but I turn to my air fryer more often than any of the others. And for good reason— they let you crisp foods without a lot of oil, they're a lot more efficient than a regular oven and they're super easy to clean. One of the best air fryers on the market? The Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1. The 4-quart model is currently over 45% off on Amazon, bringing it down to $56.

Why is this a good deal?

It's made by the people behind the iconic Instant Pot, so you know it comes from a high-quality brand. It's highly rated on a bunch of different reputable kitchen websites, plus it has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. But best of all? At $56 it's the lowest price this has ever been.

Why do I need this?

This small yet mighty air fryer can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. It features customizable programs for frequently cooked foods like wings, roasted veggies and more. What we especially love about it is that it has little to no preheating time, making it ideal for quick dinners. The 4-quart size is just right for whipping up snacks for the game or a meal for two.

The Instant Vortex Plus is the compact bestseller we recommend when a friend is in the market for an air fryer.

What reviewers say:

"It's perfect!" exclaims one happy five-star reviewer. "I absolutely love it. Box says it can fit up to 2.5 pounds of chicken, which is plenty for me to eat plus have leftovers for a couple days, or even if I want seconds or thirds. The 4-quart is plenty for a single person or maybe if you cook for one or two other people."

Another said it completely transformed their weekly food routine. "I'll cut to the chase: once you get this thing, you'll never use anything else to cook. You literally throw things in this air fryer, press a couple buttons, check things out halfway through, and return at the end to perfectly cooked food ... If you're a meat and potatoes person like I am, this thing is amazing and will save you a lot of meal prep time."

A home chef had tips about cleaning: "No, your dishwasher won't get the grill insert perfectly clean, but just try to think about it like the grate on a BBQ grill. It's gonna get dirty, but the heat keeps it sterile. I wash mine about once a week after using it 3-4 times. It doesn't need to be cleaned with every use unless cheese melts."

"I cannot believe I’ve been without this miracle machine until now,air" raved this final shopper. "I bought this for my RV ... I have cooked sliced potatoes with shredded cheese on top (at the end of course) and stroganoff, ramen, etc. Those things air-fry amazingly!"

Oh, and if you want to avoid having to look up the cook time and temperature for various foods every time you use your new appliance, this handy air fryer cheat sheet booklet is the perfect accessory to add to your cart. And it's also on sale!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

