Inside N.Y.C.’s New $10,000-a-Month Fitness Club

It’s been less than two months since Continuum announced that its health-focused members club was coming to New York City. Now, the brand’s flagship location is about to open its doors.

Led by former fitness tech entrepreneur and Today Show health correspondent Jeff Halevy, Continuum Club promises to be a “first-of-its-kind wellness social club” when it officially opens on May 15. Housed in the historic Archive Building in Greenwich Village, the elite hotspot uses AI software and biometric screening technology to provide members with a hyper-personalized, total body workout program.

A $10,000 monthly membership fee will give you access to one-on-one training sessions with top-tier experts and state-of-the-art spa facilities, plus a suite of holistic amenities including float tanks, cold plunges, Himalayan salt saunas, IV stations, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and more.

“In the realm of health, the fundamentals of nutrition, exercise, and recovery are well-established science, yet the application remains elusive,” Halevy, Continuum’s CEO, said in a press statement. “We’ve been handed tools without a blueprint, leaving us to navigate the complexities of wellness alone. Our vision is to break down these silos, creating a cohesive ecosystem where meticulously collected data contributes to a deeper understanding of oneself.”

Spanning a whopping 25,000 square feet, the luxe space comprises a lounge area with a curated plant suite and complimentary coffee, tea, and juice. The club also has a basement bar and a dedicated gym. During the onboarding process, members will undergo an intake assessment enhanced by AI. Think biometric screenings, body composition scans, blood panels, and sleep analysis. Then, wearable devices and a companion app will allow Continuum’s staff to track members data in real time and subsequently tailor wellness plans to accommodate their needs over time.

In addition to Halevy, the team behind Continuum includes former Lululemon marketing leader Tom Wingert, human performance scientist Dr. Andy Galpin, and physical therapist and conditioning specialist Dr. Charlie Weingroff. To start things off, the club will cap its opening membership at 100 people and promises to never exceed 250 members.

“What we’re building is more than a luxury wellness club,” added Halevy. “Continuum is a totally integrated platform driven by the power of AI and individual biometrics, ensuring that health is both intentional and quantifiable.”

