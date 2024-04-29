Inside Antigua’s New Adults-Only All-Inclusive Hotel, Complete With Overwater Bungalows

A brand-new hotel in Antigua just opened its doors, and it’s not too late to book your summer getaway.

Blue Diamond Resorts has made its West Indies debut with the official launch of Royalton CHIC Antigua. The beachfront property on Dickenson Bay is the island’s first hotel to feature overwater bungalow accommodations. Plus, it’s also the only one that’s dedicated to adults only, so you can enjoy a kid-friendly getaway.

More from Robb Report

“The success that Royalton CHIC Resorts has had in Cancun and the Dominican Republic inspired us to continue making more exclusive all-inclusive vacations a reality, and now that we are introducing it in the West Indies, we are more than ready to offer a unique blend of luxury and tailored experiences within a vibrant social atmosphere,” Jordi Pelfort, president of Blue Diamond Resorts, said in a press statement. “As we expand our presence in the Caribbean, we’ve leveraged our experience to innovate, not only by providing enhanced leisure and hospitality options but also by making significant contributions to the destination and its people.”

The lobby at the newly opened Royalton CHIC Antigua.

The resort itself offers a collection of 235 adults-only rooms, including walkout oceanfront suites with either a balcony or sprawling terrace. In addition, the hotel unveiled 12 lavish overwater bungalows for guests who want to step up their stay. Each comes with its own infinity plunge pool, an over-water hammock, and glass viewing windows embedded into the floor so you can peep at the turquoise ocean below. The bungalows also have a spacious terrace, an in-room liquor dispenser, a king bed, a seating area, and a dining room. One more perk is that guests will also have access to a round-the-clock personal butler service.

The all-inclusive, adults-only resort has a dozen overwater bungalows.

Elsewhere, travelers can spend their day lounging by the beachfront pool or checking out the Royal Spa for a relaxing massage or facial treatment. By night, there’s no shortage of culinary delights with a whopping seven different restaurants and five bars to choose from. In terms of top-tier dining options, think a signature steakhouse, an Italian restaurant, and a seafood-focused overwater eatery dubbed Pescari.

“Our resort offers a fresh and contemporary take on luxury hospitality, where guests can indulge in the finer things in life while enjoying a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere,” added Pelfort. “We look forward to welcoming guests to experience all that Royalton CHIC Antigua has to offer.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.