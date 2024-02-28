My Innocence Has Been Obliterated After Learning These Awful, Creepy, And Messed Up Things

Note: Graphic content ahead including stories of murder and death.
1.In 2022, a man, Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, used a samurai sword to decapitate his ex-girlfriend, Karino Castro, out in public in the middle of a neighborhood street. According to reports, "horrified witnesses" said they watched Castro "run for her life," as Landaeta chased her with the sword. Castro's grandmother called the killing a "public execution," while a family friend said that Castro's daughters "saw everything."
2.A 63-year-old man died a horrific death during a flight from Bangkok to Munich this month after experiencing a "medical emergency," and losing "liters of blood." According to witnesses, blood gushed out of his nose and mouth, with some of it even splattering onto the plane's walls. "It was absolute horror. Everyone was screaming," said a passenger.
3.Just last week, a severed leg was found on the subway tracks in the Bronx, New York. Initially, it was unknown where the leg came from, as it had been covered up by snow for some time, and was only discovered after crews began plowing the snow. However, it is now believed that it belonged to a (now-deceased) man who had been struck by a train.
4.Recently, a former funeral home owner in Colorado, Miles Harford, was arrested after being accused of hiding a woman's corpse in a hearse for two years, as well as allegedly hoarding the cremated remains of 30+ people.
5.In similar news, it was discovered that nearly 200 corpses were "abused" at a different Colorado funeral home for several years. Authorities had initially responded to a "stain" coming out of the front door when the gruesome discovery was made.
6.These images of what looks like a chicken egg, but is actually some kind of horrible infection, apparently. (According to other Reddit users, it may actually be a "lash" egg, which is basically like a large pus infection that may or may not contain parts of egg):
As the OP explained, "Reached in and had a minor brain malfunction when hand hit soft. And it stinks, some kind of horrible infection."
7.A woman in Kansas City, Missouri was charged in the death of her 1-month-old child after allegedly placing the baby in an oven instead of the baby's crib. When authorities responded to the home (after a report of an infant not breathing), they found "an individual holding the 1-month-old who was unresponsive and had burn wounds." The baby was declared dead at the scene.
8.Back in 2018, a surgeon in the United Kingdom literally branded his initials onto the transplanted livers of some of his patients...without their consent. He used an argon beam — which is used to stop bleeding during operations — and signed "SB." The brandings were discovered after another surgeon saw the initials during a follow-up surgery on one of the patients.
9.This shockingly lifelike mummy of a little 2-year-old girl in Palermo, Sicily, who some people say appears to "open and close" her eyes. The girl, Rosalia Lombardo, who died in 1920 of the Spanish Flu, is amazingly mummified (thanks to embalming methods and chemicals). However, people often get creeped out because her eyes sometimes appear "open." The truth, however, is that it's just an optical illusion. According to the curator of the Capuchin Catacombs (where Rosalia is entombed), this illusion is caused by the light that filters in through the windows, which changes throughout the day.
10.This nightmare-fueling image of an underwater shark statue at Lake Neuchâtel in Switzerland:
11.Earlier this month, a man in Pennsylvania, Justin Mohn, was accused of killing and beheading his own father and then showing his father's decapitated head on YouTube while also ranting about right-wing conspiracy theories.
12.Meanwhile, in Florida, a man brutally killed his own father by bludgeoning him to death after learning his father "received the vaccine."
13.Back in 2014, a woman was critically injured, permanently disfigured, and nearly killed, after four teenagers threw a rock from an overpass onto Interstate 80 in Ohio. According to reports, the rock "smashed through the windshield and struck Sharon Budd, in the front passenger seat, in the face." Budd's injuries included a crushed skull, the loss of one of her eyes, and also having to undergo multiple brain surgeries.
14.This photo of a type of clam known as a Geo Duck, which is, uhhhhh, quite a shocking thing to see.
15.In January, a British base jumper died in Thailand after his parachute failed to open. The man, who was apparently an "experienced parachutist," had jumped from a 29-story apartment building and was there with friends who were filming the base jump. According to witnesses, they "reported seeing a person crash through a tree and fall to the ground."
16.Lasth month, Reddit user CHCH5089, shared a horrifying video of their frail, nearly 80-year-old grandmother getting beat up by neighbors who were apparently operating a "glamping" site. The user explained, "This [sic] afternoon my grandmother (close to 80 years old) got punched and beat by her neighbor after confronting them of open burning garbage behind her home."
17.The existence of "L'Inconnue de la Seine," ("The Unknown Woman of the Seine") — a 19th-century woman whose death mask became so popular it was widely used for art and CPR dolls. Sometime in the 1880s, a woman's body was pulled from the Seine River in Paris.
18.Earlier this month, it was reported that, according to FDA, as many as 561 deaths had been connected to Philips brand sleep apnea machines. Millions of the breathing machines have been recalled because of reports that they were "blowing gas and pieces of foam into the users' airways."
19.In 2011, a 15-year-old in Belleview, Florida, Seath Jackson, was lured to a home by his ex-girlfriend, Amber Wright, where a group of her friends (aged 15–20) brutally beat, shot, and killed the teen. They later burned his body in an attempt to "dispose of the evidence."
20.Earlier this month in Sweden, a new water park, Oceana, "exploded" into a massive fire, ripping through many not-yet-opened waterslides. It was reported that at least three explosions "sent debris from nearby buildings scattering over the burning waterslides." Later, a human body was found inside the remnants of the fire at the water park.
21.In June 2014, 243 refugees, including women and children, disappeared while on a boat heading from Libya to Italy — the case has since been referred to as the "Ghost Boat."
22.Just last week, a 7-year-old girl from Indiana died in Florida after a large, five-foot hole she'd been digging at the beach collapsed. The girl, Sloan, had been digging the hole with her 9-year-old brother, Maddox, when they both got trapped in the sand. The children were on vacation with their parents.
23.In ongoing scary plane news, a flight from San Francisco to Boston earlier this month had to divert to Denver because of an "issue" with the plane's wing — specifically that the wing was literally coming apart. And a passenger on board captured the drama in a video you can see here.
24.These horrifying screenshots of a "mosquito plague" that's happening in Argentina right now:
You can watch the full icky video here if you dare.
25.Speaking of mosquitoes, in the 1950s, '60s, and even as late as the early '70s, kids would literally chase after trucks that sprayed DDT, a synthetic pesticide that was used in agriculture to kill mosquitoes. Apparently, kids did this because they liked to play in the thick fog it created. 🙃
26.In 1961, a Soviet doctor, Leonid Rogozov, who was part of an Antarctic expedition, developed appendicitis and had to perform his own appendectomy without general anesthesia, i.e. he had to cut out his own appendix.
27.Finally, this upsetting image of the aftermath of a gender reveal party that someone came across while hiking.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.