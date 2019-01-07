    Industry Moves: Valentino Names New North America CEO

    FN Staff

    Jan. 7, 2019: Valentino has tapped Gianfranco Ditadi as its new North America president and CEO, starting at the end of February. The executive currently serves as the regional manager of the Tod’s division in China, previously taking on senior management roles with Ralph Lauren and Prada Group in Asia. The North America position has been vacant following the departure of Sandra Jovicic in September.

    Want more?

    Industry Moves: December 2018

    Industry Moves: November 2018

    Industry Moves: October 2018

    Related stories

    Nicole Kidman Swaps Heels for Glittery Christian Louboutin Flats on the Red Carpet

    Kaia Gerber Is a Vision in Red at Valentino's Pre-Fall 2019 Show in Tokyo

    Bride-to-Be Princess Eugenie's Chicest Shoe Moments

    Get more from FootwearNews.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram