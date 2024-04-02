Ina Garten loves this Krups coffee bean grinder as much as we do, and it's down to $19

Ina Garten is always dabbling with new recipes, but she calls her husband Jeffrey her "secret ingredient" to life. The Food Network star says one of the keys to a solid marriage is a really good cup of coffee — and according to the culinary legend, Jeffrey's brew can't be beat. Know this: A standout cup of joe needs a reliable at-home grinder. Listed on the official Barefoot Contessa equipment list is the popular Krups One-Touch Coffee and Spice Grinder — and you can grab it right now for just $19.

Why is it a good deal?

Good coffee grinders can retail upwards of $100, so $19 for a celeb-approved model is a steal. You'll save so much money on fueling up since whole beans are significantly cheaper than pre-ground.

Why do I need this?

Even if you're not an Ina fan (um, why not?), a good cup of coffee can make or break the day. New to the whole grinding-your-own-beans thing? The Krups coffee grinder is a snap to use. Just push a button on the lid and off you go. The longer you hold the button, the finer the coffee grind.

Keep an eye on it to make sure the grounds are to your liking. Grind the beans so they're extra coarse for cold brew, classically coarse for French press, medium for drip coffee and pour over and fine for espresso. The machine can process up to 12 tablespoons of coffee beans.

And it can handle more than just coffee; Ina uses it for spices, nuts and herbs. Because it offers precise control over the size of your grounds, it's great for various recipes — think large pine nut pieces for a salad or finely ground pine nuts for a delicious bowl of pesto.

Simply press a button to up your coffee game big-time. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I bought this particular Krups coffee grinder mainly because my mom has one that is coming up on 20 years old," explains another Amazon shopper. "Side-by-side comparison of the 20-year-old white Krups, and my brand new black Krups revealed almost no difference. They are identical. You know what that means to me? It means the company knows they make a great product that lasts for years, so why change it? All I can say is I wish Krups made cars."

"This is really low maintenance and fast," said another fan. One caveat? "It does not come with a measuring spoon... it’s fine, I'm using a really old one that was included inside a Chock Full O' Nuts coffee can from years ago."

One five-star Amazon customer who has owned the Krups grinder for 10 years (and adores it!) flags the cleaning process. "Not always the easiest thing to clean out, but it still only takes like a minute. Wish it came apart to make the cleaning easier, but no biggie considering this thing will basically last forever if you take care of it."

